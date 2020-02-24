Never Trump is trending on Twitter as Bernie takes the lead

Moderate Democrats and Never Trump Republicans are in full-blown meltdown over Bernie Sanders’ success.

Never Trump is trending as a result, mostly because Never Trump Republicans are starting to have doubts about voting Democrat if [communist] Bernie Sanders is the candidate.

That has brought a lot of anger from the left down upon them.

Some Democrats are considering voting for Trump if Bernie is the candidate — if Twitter is any measure. It probably isn’t.

These leftists seriously believe the President is the one who is violating the Constitution. Many like high taxes.

KRISTOL AND RUBIN STILL NEVER TRUMP

Hate is strong with these two.

Bill Kristol and Jennifer Rubin will vote for a hardcore socialist, who is actually a communist, rather than vote for a man who has a great economy and is protecting our freedoms.

Poor Bill Kristol is afraid Trump will win:

Poor Jennifer Rubin:

She’s so stupid, she’ll vote for him and hope he can’t get anything done.

