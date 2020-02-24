Never Trump is trending on Twitter as Bernie takes the lead

Moderate Democrats and Never Trump Republicans are in full-blown meltdown over Bernie Sanders’ success.

Never Trump is trending as a result, mostly because Never Trump Republicans are starting to have doubts about voting Democrat if [communist] Bernie Sanders is the candidate.

That has brought a lot of anger from the left down upon them.

Some Democrats are considering voting for Trump if Bernie is the candidate — if Twitter is any measure. It probably isn’t.

Never Trump ≠ “Opposed to Trump, but…” https://t.co/cpICZ0H2Ws — Bill Wackwitz Jr (@bill_wackwitz) February 24, 2020

These leftists seriously believe the President is the one who is violating the Constitution. Many like high taxes.

It is remarkable that your Never Trump friends care more about the taxes they pay than about the Constitution, law and order, or, indeed, Democracy. — Rob Tannenbaum (@tannenbaumr) February 24, 2020

Since “Never Trump” is a hot topic, I don’t recall making the deal where we would support any insane socialist against Trump. I publicly urged people to vote for Hillary where it mattered (& got killed for it), as horrendous as Trump is, I doubt I could do the same with Sanders. — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) February 23, 2020

Enough of the god damn corruption. Every day it’s something new. The latest.. Trump’s on a Union busting rampage. He’s out for personal gain and favoring the 1%ers/corporations. If you support him and aren’t a millionaire, your a f’n moron.

Never Trump, #VoteBlueNoMatterWho — Andy Bush (@AndyBush1980) February 24, 2020

Well I guess they aren’t Never Trump, are they? — Erik Skeleton (@ErikBonez) February 24, 2020

KRISTOL AND RUBIN STILL NEVER TRUMP

Hate is strong with these two.

Bill Kristol and Jennifer Rubin will vote for a hardcore socialist, who is actually a communist, rather than vote for a man who has a great economy and is protecting our freedoms.

Poor Bill Kristol is afraid Trump will win:

Poor Jennifer Rubin:

Many NeverTrumpers will gladly vote for Bernie but I fear many college educ whites in suburbs will not, Sanders will lose, Sen. will stay R. Trump will have field day with oppo on Bernie. With our democracy in peril Dems are playing high risk with horrid ramifications — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 22, 2020

She’s so stupid, she’ll vote for him and hope he can’t get anything done.

For those frightened of a Sanders presidency the most likely outcome will be nothing. His inability to work with his own party let alone the other side will likely result in paralysis. That is the GOOD news. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) February 22, 2020