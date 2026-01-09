Bolsheviks in Manhattan Chant Kill ICE, Hang Kristi Noem

The Bolsheviks in Foley Square in Manhattan are calling for the Killing of ICE officers and hanging Secretary Kristi Noem. They are using the F word for the IDF and Charlie Kirk. You can watch the video here. Thousands are using the legal shooting of Renee Good to further their hardcore leftist cause.

This is an insurrection. There is more here.

Anti-ICE extremists in Foley Square, Manhattan, chant, “Kristi Noem will hang!” and, “Save a life, kill an ICE!”

This is the kind of rhetoric that incited Renee Good and cost Ms. Good her life. It’s not a protest when you are telling people to kill others.

The academic communists are also calling for vengeance for a woman who caused her own death. One professor wants Nuremberg trials for ICE. I really fear what will happen once democrats get back into office. They have surrendered to the communists.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz authorized the state’s National Guard on Jan. 8 to be staged and ready to support local and state law enforcement after an activist’s shooting death inflamed protesters, leading to more clashes with federal officers.