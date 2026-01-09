Renee Good Was a Trained Anti-Ice Warrior

Renee Nicole Good was a Minneapolis “ICE Watch” “warrior” who “trained” to resist feds, according to the New York Post.

The Post reports that Good worked to “document and resist” ICE in Minnesota. As reported, she moved to Minneapolis last year and quickly connected with anti-ICE activists through her son’s charter school.

Good sent her son to Southside Family Charter School, a K-5 academy opened in 1972, which has from its inception been “unabashedly dedicated to social justice education,” according to co-founder Susie Oppenheim.

Similar coalitions to ICE Watch have cropped up all over the country — with activists using phone apps, whistles and car horns to warn neighborhoods when ICE shows up.

ICE Watch and adjacent groups can also turn confrontational, with numerous instances of activists ramming agents with their cars in the past.

“She was a warrior. She died doing what was right,” a parent whose child goes to the school told the outlet.

“[Good] was trained against these ICE agents, what to do, what not to do, it’s a very thorough training… To listen to commands, to know your rights, to whistle when you see an ICE agent,” the parent said. The Goods reportedly moved to Canada from Kansas City after Trump won the 2024 election and planned on living there for good before moving to Minneapolis.

Good and her wife, Rebecca, 40, were raising the boy together in the mostly working-class, activist-heavy neighborhood of south Minneapolis, which features tree-lined streets and a large number of homes with windows decked out in LGBTQ+ flags or signs depicting George Floyd.

This call for aggressive and even violent resistance comes as ICE agents have faced an unprecedented spike in car attacks, surging by some 3,200% over the last year, shocking data released by the Department of Homeland Security revealed to The Post.