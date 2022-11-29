Bolsonaro Supporters Call on the Military to Invoke Art. 142 – Coup in the Air

According to recent reports from alternative media, the Brazilian military stands with Jair Bolsonaro and is ready to invoke Article 142 to save the nation from an alleged rigged election.

Article 142 says that the military is “guaranteeing constitutional powers” under the “supreme authority of the president.”

Reporter Emerald Robinson reports the military is preparing to support Bolsonaro.

Other reports say the military will not support invoking Art. 142. OCCRP reports Brazil’s military commanders do not intend to intervene in the election. They have said that the solutions to Brazil’s disputes must come from the democratic rule of law while affirming the right to peaceful protest.

The winner of the election, Lula, is a criminal. Oddly, his party lost seats in the Parliament as he allegedly won, and there were some reported irregularities in the election.

Many Brazilians don’t want to end up like Venezuela and just don’t believe Lula could have won. They are flooding into the streets.

Bolsonaro supporters have organized multiple protests across the country. Some have blocked roads, and truckers have threatened to strike in support of the outgoing president.

Joe Biden quickly congratulated Lula da Silva – a communist who says he’s a socialist and is closely tied to the World Economic Forum – on his election to let Brazil know a coup would cost them a lot financially.

The Biden regime sure loves its dictators.

Since his election loss, Bolsonaro has only addressed the nation twice, to say that the protests are legitimate and encourage them to continue, as long as they don’t prevent people from coming and going, ABC News Go reports.

Lula’s supporters say Bolsonaro has a very radical base.

The Brazilian military support Bolsonaro.Hes not giving up yet !! pic.twitter.com/4Y32HyEPNZ — Glynis (@GlynisSonia17) November 27, 2022

WATCH: Demonstrations over the legitimacy of the presidential election continue in Brazil.

pic.twitter.com/nNrp6NWaWN — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) November 2, 2022

Brazilian supporters of Jair Bolsonaro turn up en masse at the military base in Rio de Janeiro to call on them to take action in support of Bolsonaro against Lula. The political situation is getting more fragile by the minute. pic.twitter.com/IRgszeJN6Z — Catch Up (@CatchUpNetwork) November 2, 2022

Related