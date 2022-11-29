3,000 Netherlands Farmers Forced to Sell Their Farms – EU Orders

The Dutch government plans to buy and close down up to 3,000 farms near environmentally sensitive areas. This is allegedly to comply with EU environmental nitrogen rules. This is also The Great Reset, and it has come to America.

The EU was only established for trade, but it’s now a ruling government over all European members.

The government will force farmers to sell their farms over cost and then use the land to build the infrastructure they want.

Over the summer, farmer protests erupted after the government announced a plan to reduce nitrogen emissions by 50% by 2030, The New York Times reported.

Farmers say the decision unfairly targeted the agricultural sector, which is responsible for the largest portion of nitrogen emissions in the Netherlands, the Times added.

It is said that George Soros came up with the idea of nitrogen rules.

The government will conduct a “compulsory purchase” of large nitrogen emitters as part of a voluntary, one-time offer, announced Nitrogen Minister Christianne van der Wal, Bloomberg reported.

THE PLAN

According to the government plan, farmers will be offered a deal “well over” the value of the farm. She asserted “there is no better offer coming” in a Friday meeting with MPs.

But it’s compulsory. And it will only be offered once. They have threatened to take the land forcibly if people don’t sell.

Earlier leaked versions of the plan put the figure at 120 percent of the farm’s value, but that figure has not yet been confirmed by ministers.

“There is no better offer coming,” Christianne van der Wal, nitrogen minister, told MPs on Friday. She said compulsory purchases would be made with “pain in the heart” if necessary.

Ah, she’ll do it with pain in her heart. I’m sure that will console farmers who have their land stolen — land they hoped to pass down to their children.

THERE IS OPPOSITION

The Guardian reported that a political party called BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB), or the Farmer-Citizen movement, has embraced the protests and currently ranks fourth in polls ahead of next year’s elections.

The Guardian claimed that reforming the “nitrogen law” will be the party’s primary goal, which has positioned itself as a voice for the needy.

Washington Post reported that the Netherlands has become the world’s second-largest exporter of agricultural products after the United States and provides vegetables for much of western Europe. Over half of Dutch land is used for agriculture in addition to 24,000 acres worth of crops grown in greenhouses, the Post specified.

It doesn’t matter if we don’t have enough food. the UN and The World Economic Forum say there are plenty of bugs to eat. They falsely claim they are nutritious and healthy.

The Post explained that despite limited land and a rainy climate, agricultural innovation geared towards less water usage and reduced carbon emissions enabled the Netherlands to become a major agricultural and food technology exporter.

THE GOVERNMENT WANTS THE LAND AND CONTROL

In 2019 a ruling by the Dutch Council of State meant every new activity that emits nitrogen, including farming and building, needs a permit.

That has prevented the expansion of dairy, pig, and poultry farms, which are major sources of nitrogen from ammonia in manure mixed with urine. This can harm nature when it washes into rivers and the sea. These WOKES don’t want too many people or animals. They will decide how many can exist.

IT’S WELCOME BUT…

Agractie, a farmers’ organization, said the voluntary closure scheme was welcome but must not be applied with the threat of compulsory purchase.

Ministers will decide if enough farms have come forward voluntarily to close in the autumn. They say the plan will help biodiversity recover, the building could resume, and farms without proper nitrogen permits could be legalized.

They are also looking at eventually taxing nitrogen emissions to encourage more sustainable practices, the Dutch News website reported.

The Dutch tax everything. They even tax driveways.

The Dutch cabinet also wants to draw up a long-term plan for the future of agriculture with farmers, environmental groups, and local government.

The voluntary buyout scheme was “the only way to finally create opportunities for the construction of homes, the construction of new infrastructure, and for projects to make the Netherlands more sustainable in the shortest possible time,” said Ingrid Thijssen, chairman of VNO-NCW, an employers’ federation in the Netherlands.

In other words, they want the land for their WOKE ideological dreams, and they’ll steal it if they must.

Many see that they want the land for all the new illegal aliens.

Last month, the Netherlands Assessment Agency said other buyout schemes over the last 25 years had failed to cut the number of cattle substantially.

There were protests all summer, and the protests are continuing.

