Bolton closed the pandemic office of bureaucrats we obviously didn’t need

The media concocts scandals where they can, especially around the Wuhan foreign Chinese virus. The Washington Post started one about the ‘firing’ of the staff in the pandemic office. First of all, no one was fired, they were transferred. Secondly, John Bolton disbanded the office to reduce the size of the bloated NSC.

They obviously weren’t doing much since they didn’t even work on the testing program that they knew couldn’t handle pandemics. The CDC, without them, quickly revamped.

A reporter trying to embarrass President Trump Friday pressed him about the so-called firing of the people in the pandemic office, hoping to send the message that the pandemic is the President’s fault because he didn’t keep this little cluster of bureaucrats in their cushy little positions.

NOT FIRED, TRANSFERRED

It was John Bolton who transferred them all out.

“Well, I just think it’s a nasty question,” Trump fired back when asked about the closure. “I don’t know anything about it. I mean, you say we did that. I don’t know anything about it. Disbanding, no, I don’t know anything about it.”

John Bolton tweeted Saturday morning, “Claims that streamlining NSC structures impaired our nation’s bio defense are false. Global health remained a top NSC priority, and its expert team was critical to effectively handling the 2018-19 Africa Ebola crisis. The angry Left just can’t stop attacking, even in a crisis.”

USELESS BUREAUCRATS

The pandemic officials were useless it seems.

“For decades the [CDC] looked at, and studied, its testing system, but did nothing about it,” President Trump posted to social media. “It would always be inadequate and slow for a large scale pandemic, but a pandemic would never happen, they hoped.”

“President Obama made changes that only complicated things further,” the president also said on Twitter.

Barack Obama was the big government regulation President.

The pandemic office of 2015 never handled a pandemic and they didn’t prepare for this one. It was just another red tape promulgator.

President Donald John Trump restricted travel to Red China and Iran when no one else would. He quickly restricted travel to other parts of the world when it became clear they were not protecting their people, the virus was out of control, and they were giving it to us. The CDC quickly developed tests, and state and local officials have sprung into action. The thing that hastened the actions they have taken is the disbanding of the regulatory state surrounding them. The pandemic office was a regulatory roadblock.

DISGRUNTLED EMPLOYEE STARTED THE BASHING

Beth Cameron, an expert in global health security and biodefense, complained in the Washington Post, “I ran the White House pandemic office. Trump closed it.”

She started this line of attack.

“When President Trump took office in 2017, the White House’s National Security Council Directorate for Global Health Security and Biodefense survived the transition intact. Its mission was the same as when I was asked to lead the office, established after the Ebola epidemic of 2014: to do everything possible within the vast powers and resources of the U.S. government to prepare for the next disease outbreak and prevent it from becoming an epidemic or pandemic.”

“One year later, I was mystified when the White House dissolved the office, leaving the country less prepared for pandemics like Covid-19.”

But they never handled a pandemic and they didn’t prepare anything. The President didn’t need her or her pencil pushers so why are we discussing this?