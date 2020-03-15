President Trump considers full pardon for General Flynn

President Trump is considering a full pardon for General Michael Flynn. The FBI, which is so adept at keeping records, can’t seem to find those needed to present his defense.

“So now it is reported that, after destroying his life & the life of his wonderful family (and many others also), the FBI, working in conjunction with the Justice Department, has ‘lost’ the records of General Michael Flynn. How convenient. I am strongly considering a Full Pardon!” Trump tweeted on Sunday.”

THE STORY

The FBI manipulated records of the FBI interview with General Michael Flynn, according to Michael Flynn’s legal team.

“An explosive new court filing from Michael Flynn’s legal team alleges that FBI agents manipulated official records of the former national security adviser’s 2017 interview that led to him being charged with lying to investigators. It’s Flynn’s lawyers’ latest attempt to get the case thrown out,” Fox News reported in October.

“General Michael Flynn’s attorney is demanding that charges be immediately dropped after they found that FBI Agents manipulated records against him. They say that James Clapper told a reporter to “take a kill shot at Flynn. This has been a complete setup of Michael Flynn…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2019

Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell believes the case should be thrown out without the original 302 which might prove to be exculpatory evidence.

“Powell alleged that FBI officials manipulated Flynn’s FBI 302 — a form used by agents to report or summarize interviews. It’s not clear who may have done the alleged editing, though ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok was involved in the original interview,” Fox reported in October.

“Those changes added an unequivocal statement that ‘Flynn stated he did not’ — in response to whether Mr. Flynn had asked Kislyak to vote in a certain manner or slow down the UN vote [on sanctions],” Powell wrote. “This is a deceptive manipulation because, as the notes of the agents show, Mr. Flynn was not even sure he had spoken to Russia/Kislyak on the issue. He had talked to dozens of countries.”