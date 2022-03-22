John Bolton Talks “Pre-Emptive Use of Force” with RT

John Bolton, the former National Security Advisor to US President Donald Trump and a serial warmonger, spoke to RT’s Oksana Boyko. He said Russia’s behavior in Ukraine was unjustified and would warrant a pre-emptive strike.

“Certainly, acting in self-defense is a legitimate use of force, nobody questions that. And I think the pre-emptive use of force against a real threat to the United States or its friends and allies in order to prevent devastation of innocent civilians is also justifiable,” he said during the interview.

Bolton should volunteer to be the first one into any war zone.

Bolton is a dangerous man and so is Joe Biden, who reads his war talk off a teleprompter put there by unaccountable people behind the curtain.

It’s become clear that the US wants to topple Russian President Putin. Russia knows it. The U.S. is issuing sanctions against more than 300 lawmakers in Russia, trying to get them to turn against Putin.

George Soros recently wrote an op-ed calling for regime change in China and Russia as if there wouldn’t be worse replacements the same day they were removed from office.

The US wants to push the Russian people into overthrowing Putin. As we reported, Russia’s foreign ministry summoned U.S. Ambassador John Sullivan to inform him that President Joe Biden’s remarks with respect to the Russian President Vladimir Putin have gone too far.

He was told their relationships are “on the brink”. It is escalating to the point where ties are severed. Biden called Putin a “war criminal”, among other harsh comments that Putin considers personal insults. No American president has ever lodged personal insults against a Russian leader to demonize him. The Russian foreign ministry said, “Such statements from the American president, unworthy of a statesman of such high rank, put Russian-American relations on the verge of rupture.” The US wants war. Someone(s) important want war. This is the worst form of insanity. We don’t need to go to war. With no money and fools in the White House, we’d be out of our minds. Zelensky isn’t a saint, a savior, or Winston Churchill, and this isn’t 9/11, Pearl Harbor, or the Holocaust, and Zelensky isn’t fighting for freedom for us or even his own people.

