Bombshell: CISA’s Active Censoring & Blockades of Trump

America First Legal released documents obtained from litigation against the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), revealing CISA flagged text messages supporting President Donald J. Trump for potential censorship.

Documents previously obtained by AFL reveal that CISA was actively working to censor narratives about mail-in voting risks as “disinformation” ahead of the 2020 election. These new documents released today reveal that even after the election took place, CISA continued to be more concerned with securing Director Krebs’s narrative that this was “the most secure in American history” rather than investigating whether the election was secure.

On November 9, 2020, the day after the 2020 election, Brian Scully, a member of the “DHS Countering Foreign Interference Task Force” of CISA, sent an email with the subject “Text Msgs.” The email contained screenshots of fundraising texts for President Trump and the #StopTheSteal effort.

In his email, Scully noted, “A text message I just received. Fundraising around stop the steal.”

A colleague at CISA replied, “What are your thoughts on how to handle this? Or just for FYSA?” This email suggests that CISA was looking for every opportunity to take action to censor conservative pro-Trump speech potentially.

Scully replied, “I think FYSA. Not sure we can do anything with something I get on my own.”

After election day, CISA collected mis- and disinformation reports through “official channels” and “3rd Party fact-checkers.” Despite CISA’s understanding that the 2020 election presented more risks due to the widespread adoption of mail-in voting, CISA officials automatically assumed all reported suspicions of fraud to be part of a “False Narrative” that required “counter-messaging.”

This is insane. View the documents here.

THE AP REPORTS THE LEFT IS PREPARING TO BLOCK PRESIDENT TRUMP FROM REDUCING THE SIZE OF GOVERNMENT

Michael Linden, former executive associate director of the White House Office of Management and Budget under Biden, the Biden administration is taking the potential threat of a Trump presidency. They fear he’ll do something “very damaging, potentially catastrophically.”

The AP reported the “Office of Personnel Management, the federal government’s chief human resources agency, will finalize a rule by April against reclassifying tens of thousands of workers so they can be more easily fired, according to OPM spokesperson Viet Tran.”

They want to keep that bloated government.

To “thwart” a potential succession could include “promoting expanded collective bargaining agreements with federal personnel to beginning the complicated bureaucratic task of designating more government posts as policy-dedicated, thus making workers harder to fire.”

You can read more at the AP. The administration wants to implement rules that will prevent Donald Trump from doing his job should he win the election.

Related