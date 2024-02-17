The EU Just Made a Decision to Destroy the Continent

The EU signed a migration pact that would allow 75 million “migrants” onto the continent. It’s being called the “suicide” pact.

Europe will take in millions of unvetted, uneducated people with totally different values who have lived in primitive circumstances, often in rape cultures. What could go wrong? That brings us to the border bill that US senators passed. It was a modified version of this. They wanted to legalize illegal immigration, with 5,000 illegals a day. They said it would eventually become zero, but who could count on that?

BACKGROUND

In 2015, Soros laid out his comprehensive asylum plan. He said the EU should commit to admitting at least 300,000 refugees each year from Member states who will be forced to accept migrants or pay a massive financial penalty of €25,000 per migrant—front-line countries.

He also said that the EU should regain control of its borders – avoiding shambolic scenes witnessed on global TV networks – and provide Greece and Italy with sufficient funds to care for asylum seekers, reported CNBC.

According to CNBC, he said the EU should loosen its purse strings and relax budgetary rules. He sees at least 30 billion euros ($33 billion) a year needed for the EU to carry out a comprehensive asylum plan.

Why Soros thinks he can organize migration throughout the West and set up the rules for the entire continent is a mystery.

Setting up European mechanisms for “protecting borders, determining asylum claims, and relocating refugees.” Once these refugees have been recognized, he says there needs to be a mechanism for relocating them within Europe in an agreed way, said Soros.

Soros insisted on welcoming economic refugees. They are not the true definition of refugees.

THE SUICIDE OF EUROPE

Modernity News reported that the EU has passed a migration pact dubbed “the suicide of Europe,” which could lead to the continent being flooded with as many as 75 million new migrants.

The European Parliament’s LIBE committee passed the act on Wednesday, which formalizes the distribution of migrants to member states and punishes those that refuse to take them, Modernity reported.

Modernity also said that Marine Le Pen, the leader of National Rally’s parliamentary wing, called it the “suicide of Europe” and a deal with the devil. It represents an “organized plan of submersion of Europe and the nations which compose it.”

Of course, it is a suicide, and without Europe, only Canada and the US are left; both are going to hell fast.

Member states will be forced to accept migrants or pay a massive financial penalty of €25,000 per migrant, Paul Joseph Watson wrote. As Watson said, it makes no sense since we are constantly told how great migration is.

This suicide pact is what Soros called for in 2015.

NO ONE WANTS THIS

ITALY

FRANCE

GERMANY

POLAND

SWEDEN


