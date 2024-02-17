The EU Just Made a Decision to Destroy the Continent

The EU signed a migration pact that would allow 75 million “migrants” onto the continent. It’s being called the “suicide” pact.

Europe will take in millions of unvetted, uneducated people with totally different values who have lived in primitive circumstances, often in rape cultures. What could go wrong? That brings us to the border bill that US senators passed. It was a modified version of this. They wanted to legalize illegal immigration, with 5,000 illegals a day. They said it would eventually become zero, but who could count on that?

BACKGROUND

In 2015, Soros laid out his comprehensive asylum plan. He said the EU should commit to admitting at least 300,000 refugees each year from Member states who will be forced to accept migrants or pay a massive financial penalty of €25,000 per migrant—front-line countries.

He also said that the EU should regain control of its borders – avoiding shambolic scenes witnessed on global TV networks – and provide Greece and Italy with sufficient funds to care for asylum seekers, reported CNBC.

