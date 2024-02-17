The EU Just Made a Decision to Destroy the Continent

The EU signed a migration pact that would allow 75 million “migrants” onto the continent. It’s being called the “suicide” pact.
Europe will take in millions of unvetted, uneducated people with totally different values who have lived in primitive circumstances, often in rape cultures. What could go wrong? That brings us to the border bill that US senators passed. It was a modified version of this. They wanted to legalize illegal immigration, with 5,000 illegals a day. They said it would eventually become zero, but who could count on that?
BACKGROUND
In 2015, Soros laid out his comprehensive asylum plan. He said the EU should commit to admitting at least 300,000 refugees each year from Member states who will be forced to accept migrants or pay a massive financial penalty of €25,000 per migrant—front-line countries.
He also said that the EU should regain control of its borders – avoiding shambolic scenes witnessed on global TV networks – and provide Greece and Italy with sufficient funds to care for asylum seekers, reported CNBC.
According to CNBC, he said the EU should loosen its purse strings and relax budgetary rules. He sees at least 30 billion euros ($33 billion) a year needed for the EU to carry out a comprehensive asylum plan.
Why Soros thinks he can organize migration throughout the West and set up the rules for the entire continent is a mystery.
Setting up European mechanisms for “protecting borders, determining asylum claims, and relocating refugees.” Once these refugees have been recognized, he says there needs to be a mechanism for relocating them within Europe in an agreed way, said Soros.
Soros insisted on welcoming economic refugees. They are not the true definition of refugees.
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
THE SUICIDE OF EUROPE
Modernity News reported that the EU has passed a migration pact dubbed “the suicide of Europe,” which could lead to the continent being flooded with as many as 75 million new migrants.
The European Parliament’s LIBE committee passed the act on Wednesday, which formalizes the distribution of migrants to member states and punishes those that refuse to take them, Modernity reported.
Modernity also said that Marine Le Pen, the leader of National Rally’s parliamentary wing, called it the “suicide of Europe” and a deal with the devil. It represents an “organized plan of submersion of Europe and the nations which compose it.”
Of course, it is a suicide, and without Europe, only Canada and the US are left; both are going to hell fast.
Member states will be forced to accept migrants or pay a massive financial penalty of €25,000 per migrant, Paul Joseph Watson wrote. As Watson said, it makes no sense since we are constantly told how great migration is.
This suicide pact is what Soros called for in 2015.
NO ONE WANTS THIS
STOP Illegal emigrants in Europe after Polish REFERENDUM#FoxNews #CNN #dpa #AFP #OANN #ElMundo #Lastampa #Corrieradellasera #Larepubblica #Rai #Spiegel #Elpais #Bundestag #Bundesrat #CDU #CSU #spd #FDP #Gruenen #AfD@DeutscheWelle#BND #Pressefreiheit #ARD #RTL #Spiegel pic.twitter.com/dcgcOx4lOE
— Darek Kwiatkowski (@KvvKwiatkowski) October 20, 2023
ITALY
Migrants smashing up a Catolic Church in italy are arrested by locals
✳️ I say deport them immediately
https://t.co/LMI2THyEQe via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/9yWu01L9ZM
— Eagle Wings (@CRRJA5) February 16, 2024
In Italy a 13 year old girl was gang raped by 7 Migrants.
Look how CNN reports the story below
This is exactly how Woke Ideology works in real life & it simply must be rejected at all costs.
Absolutely heartbreaking & beyond disgusting CNN pic.twitter.com/aE5kkZ675l
— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) February 11, 2024
#WATCH A passenger without a ticket in #Italy refuses to pay and threatens the ticket inspector. This incident is not the first; in neighboring #Germany, a migrant attacked a female ticket inspector and urinated on her. He is currently at large and wanted. pic.twitter.com/ukzwn8HMl9
— Voice of Europe (@V_of_Europe) February 15, 2024
FRANCE
Four years into the Dover crisis & not one single dinghy migrant has been sent back to France,not one has been charged with a criminal offence, not one has been sent to Rwanda,not one has been made to sleep on the streets,not one mention to stop accepting refugees which is the… pic.twitter.com/24N6x7sFK2
— National Housing Party U.K. (@NHPUKOfficial) February 12, 2024
Horrifying footage from France in 2023 captures the moment an African migrant followed a grandmother, and her seven-year-old granddaughter into their home in an ‘attempted kidnapping’.
— Azzat Alsalem (@AzzatAlsaalem) February 16, 2024
GERMANY
Germany: Police arrest migrant youth gang suspected of murdering 17-year-old Ukrainian https://t.co/QuU7VeRdld pic.twitter.com/STWktvIqWG
— Voice of Europe (@V_of_Europe) February 16, 2024
POLAND
Poland’s ex-PM, Mateusz Morawiecki:
“We have opened our hearts and our gates for war refugees (Ukraine), but this is very much different from huge
Muslim migrants…coming to Germany and France, who want to change the culture of their nations… pic.twitter.com/bPV0xVyTdy
— Information Super Highway (@Information_S_H) February 12, 2024
SWEDEN
According to Prof Stefan Hedlund @Sarimner Sweden is facing a national crisis because of its failure to integrate migrants, which make up 20% of the pop. It is a “warning example”.
Some areas are no-go areas, gang violence is rife, bombings, murders & rape out of control.… pic.twitter.com/Pdr6apagTZ
— David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) February 9, 2024