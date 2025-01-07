Bombshell: Milley Authorized Heat & Sound Weapons June, 2020

According to reporter Steve Baker, Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley directed, ordered, and authorized Heat and Sound Directed Energy Weapons during the riots of June 2020. Baker has the proof coming out today.

Depending on the switch used in the sound weapon, it can cause riots.

If switched to super audible, it allegedly scares people away from rioting.

Switching the sound to sub-audible can make people violent. They are called agitation weapons.

How long has our government been using these weapons? And how does the military have the right to use it on Americans?

BOMBSHELL @TPC4USA says he has evidence that General Mark Milley authorized the use of heat and sound directed energy weapons during the 2020 riots. These can be used to agitate people & turn them violent. If they were used in the summer of love, were they used on J6?? pic.twitter.com/3TuIKY15vT — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) January 7, 2025

AI describes heat and sound weapons:

Heat energy weapons, also known as directed energy weapons (DEWs), can use concentrated electromagnetic radiation to damage or destroy targets by heating them up, allowing them to potentially melt materials, disable electronics, disrupt sensors, or even cause temporary pain and discomfort in living beings depending on the power level and application, ranging from non-lethal effects like dazzling to outright destruction of certain components like fuel tanks or drone bodies.’

Sound-directed energy weapons, also known as sonic weapons, are devices that use sound to injure or incapacitate an opponent.

