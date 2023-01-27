The Death of Roseanne Boyland – Graphic

The Gateway Pundit posted this graphic video earlier. It’s very upsetting, and you might not want to watch it. It’s the death of Roseanne Boyland. The only people who died on January 6th were Trump supporters, despite the lies by Democrats that five police officers died.

There’s a lot of teargas and pepper spray seen in the shots. The J6 protesters were mostly pushed into the tunnel and were met by police with clubs. They worked their way out and were trying to help Ms. Boyland.

For so-called “terrorists,” they are deeply emotional and traumatized over the death of this young woman who appeared to have been beaten by an officer just before she died, allegedly from drugs.

Heartbreaking video of people trying to save Roseanne Boyland, who was beaten by a metropolitan police officer as she died on the capitol steps. -Video shared by Gateway Pundit She should not be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/lsJoMNHyT0 — suzy (@Suzy_1776) January 26, 2023

You mean the one who attempted to shield Roseanne Boyland who was being beaten with a club on the ground to death? Yeah, trying to shield people who are trying to administer CPR is your idea of assault . . . pic.twitter.com/60NbYv8uf4 — Lori (@LJT_is_me) August 9, 2022

It looks like Roseanne Boyland is getting beaten here.

Did everyone see this video of Roseanne Boyle and getting beat by Capitol police officers on January 6th? @julie_kelly2 @DarrenJBeattie @ColumbiaBugle @McBrideLawNYC pic.twitter.com/tyIvlKICQO — Largely peaceful protest 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) April 29, 2022

