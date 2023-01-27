The Death of Roseanne Boyland – Graphic

M Dowling
The Gateway Pundit posted this graphic video earlier. It’s very upsetting, and you might not want to watch it. It’s the death of Roseanne Boyland. The only people who died on January 6th were Trump supporters, despite the lies by Democrats that five police officers died.

There’s a lot of teargas and pepper spray seen in the shots. The J6 protesters were mostly pushed into the tunnel and were met by police with clubs. They worked their way out and were trying to help Ms. Boyland.

For so-called “terrorists,” they are deeply emotional and traumatized over the death of this young woman who appeared to have been beaten by an officer just before she died, allegedly from drugs.

It looks like Roseanne Boyland is getting beaten here.


Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
39 seconds ago

As long as the Democrats are in power the cover-up will continue

