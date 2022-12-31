Bombshell…Ray Epps Texted His Nephew, Admitting He Orchestrated the Capitol Attack

Why is Ray Epps the only alleged Maga that Democrats like? The J6 panel protected him, and the DOJ never arrested him. We have a new bombshell concerning the sketchy Mr. Epps. The EPPS transcript is out, and it suggests a setup.

On January 6th, Epps texted his nephew, “I was in the front with a few others. I also orchestrated it.” He was caught on tape orchestrating it.

When Ted Cruz asked the FBI under oath if Ray Epps was a Fed, the agent said, “I can’t answer that question.”

The FBI arrogantly refuses to answer any questions.

The J6 panel schooled Epps so he wouldn’t implicate himself. The whole thing was a setup.

🚨On January 6th, Ray Epps texted his nephew “I was in the front with a few others. I also orchestrated it.” Why did Democrats go after Trump but not him?https://t.co/61X5m7FoET pic.twitter.com/BXcxYPdt8y — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 30, 2022

RayEpps, in his J6 commitee testimony, claimed that he was only trying to protect the police when, on the night of J5, he publicly advocated for people to go into the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/TYAfklw8hu — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) December 30, 2022

1/3 One of the most outlandish exchanges involve Epps being asked about a text HE SENT HIMSELF on J6: “I was in the front with a few others. I also orchestrated it.” Cmte staffers then basically FEED to Epps how he should answer the question. (Epps in green, Qs in yellow) pic.twitter.com/6jnivyvT8v — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) December 30, 2022

2/3 Basically, Epps is coached to say he texted his nephew saying he “orchestrated … it” b/c he was moving away from “the front” & trying to deescalate the situation and that he took credit for the “orchestrat[ion]” but he “didn’t know what [he] was taking credit for.” Umm, OK pic.twitter.com/k5s1APUEoH — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) December 30, 2022

3/3 You know that if a charged J6 Defendant was videoed telling people on J5 AND J6 to go “into” the Capitol “where our problems are,” TAKEN TOGETHER with sending a text message that he also “ORCHESTRATED IT,” that defendant would have the literal book thrown at them. No question pic.twitter.com/ov1pOqSzR0 — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) December 30, 2022

A woman screamed that he pushed them into the Capitol.

Ray Epps 2.0 wearing an earpiece and forcing people inside the Capitol on Jan 6 and a woman calling him out on it. “Stop. Stop. No. No. You pushed us in.” pic.twitter.com/wqdgWr2NES — 🇺🇸RealRobert🇺🇸 (@Real_RobN) December 27, 2022

Left-wing activist John Sullivan coaxed people into the Capitol that day with a CNN reporter Jade Sacker. As the reporter Jade Sacker got a mob to follow her in, she said, “We did it.”

Tucker spoke to the issue of Ray Epps.

Tucker Carlson Calls Out The January 6th Committee For Protecting Ray Epps “What is going on here?” pic.twitter.com/Ryjdx5Yxqi — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) December 22, 2022

