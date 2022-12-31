Bombshell…Ray Epps Texted His Nephew, Admitting He Orchestrated the Capitol Attack

M Dowling
Why is Ray Epps the only alleged Maga that Democrats like? The J6 panel protected him, and the DOJ never arrested him. We have a new bombshell concerning the sketchy Mr. Epps. The EPPS transcript is out, and it suggests a setup.

On January 6th, Epps texted his nephew, “I was in the front with a few others. I also orchestrated it.” He was caught on tape orchestrating it.

When Ted Cruz asked the FBI under oath if Ray Epps was a Fed, the agent said, “I can’t answer that question.”

The FBI arrogantly refuses to answer any questions.

The J6 panel schooled Epps so he wouldn’t implicate himself. The whole thing was a setup.

A woman screamed that he pushed them into the Capitol.

Left-wing activist John Sullivan coaxed people into the Capitol that day with a CNN reporter Jade Sacker. As the reporter Jade Sacker got a mob to follow her in, she said, “We did it.”

Tucker spoke to the issue of Ray Epps.

 


John Vieira
John Vieira
17 seconds ago

The MSM and the j6 committee – stink in unison…

Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
10 minutes ago

False flag operation have long been a tool of totalitarians, anarchists, Communists and their ilk. What does that show us about the Pelosi Democrats and their FBI and CIA tools?

