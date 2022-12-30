New Zealand Man Got Ten COVID Jabs in One Day

A New Zealand man was vaccinated against Covid-19 up to 10 times in one day on behalf of other people. Officials called him “unbelievably selfish.”

Astrid Koornneef, group manager of operations for the Covid-19 vaccine and immunization program in New Zealand, said the country’s Ministry of Health was aware of the issue and taking the matter very seriously. They’re investigating.

“We are very concerned about this situation and are working with the appropriate agencies,” she said, according to the New Zealand Herald.

Vaccinologist and associate professor Helen Petousis-Harris called the behavior “unbelievably selfish” and taking advantage of somebody who needs some money.

It could cause serious harm to the people who are not vaccinated, saying they are, and spreading the virus, she said.

The vaccines don’t stop the spread of the virus, and they don’t keep people from getting the virus. The problem is, what is this man doing to himself by getting ten vaccinations in one day? These officials refuse to accept the truth that vaccinations do not stop the spread. They have a lot of adverse effects and should not be mandated.

They’ll throw this man in prison since they’ve awarded themselves those powers.

