Boosters must to go to the world, not the vaccinated

















Going to the UK for news, we are informed that eighteen FDA senior officials say there is no evidence that fully vaccinated Americans need booster shots.

A report authored by 18 FDA officials rejects the need for COV-19 boosters since current vaccines are still effective against severe illness.

They believe that taking vaccines when the shots are not necessary could cause dangerous side effects.

The officials demand the vaccines be donated to the world.

One must wonder if this is political – they want the world to get them instead of Americans and that’s why they are claiming we are all fine if vaccinated? We can die or get very sick, that’s okay?

I’m betting that’s it.

On the other hand, what does this say about people who have gotten the disease and have natural immunity being forced to take the vaccine? Can they have it both ways?

Dr. Marion Gruber and Dr. Philip Krause, who recently resigned over the boosters, are among the 18.

In a report published in The Lancet on Monday, the 18 officials write that there is no evidence supporting the need for boosters because fully vaccinated people still have high levels of protection against hospitalization or death.

Instead, they say, vaccine doses should be donated to areas with lower vaccination rates to prevent the emergence of more COVID-19 variants.

Although the administration is ready to roll out boosters starting September 20, Joe Biden said last week that any decisions – including when to authorize boosters and who should receive them – will be left up to the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

That is a change. Originally, dictator Biden picked the date.

