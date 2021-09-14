Ingraham and York on the George W. Bush “dreadful speech”

















Laura Ingraham addressed George W. Bush’s speech denigrating Donald Trump supporters. Bush thinks Trump supporters are all barbarians because we don’t love RINOism, and the Capitol rioters and paraders were insurrectionists. Laura Ingraham said it was ‘personal’ for Bush because the base didn’t vote for Jeb and Donald Trump condemned the wars.

At one point (not in the clip), she mentioned that he wouldn’t deal with her because she spoke out against his “supremely unqualified” candidate for the Supreme Court, Harriet Meyers. She was told, “the Bush family would never deal with her again.” Ms. Ingraham said you can never go against the family.

That is pathetic when our country is at stake.

Bush appealed to the media that demonized him for years while Donald Trump was visiting the police and fire departments. Ms. Ingraham said DJT found the base again and it is why he won.

THE “DREADFUL SPEECH”

Byron York came on after her monologue to complain about the jaw-dropping comments as he decried divisions which he was most responsible for, such as the war in Iraq. He also noted that Bush signed on to the absurd idea that the Capitol riot is as bad as 9/11. The hard-left — who wants J6 called an insurrection — got their most prominent endorsement from a Republican [traitor?].

York had written an essay about the “dreadful speech.” As he said, “the speech was dreadful in two ways. First, Bush’s speech was as much about decrying today’s political divisions as it was about remembering the events of Sept. 11. But Bush showed an astonishing lack of self-awareness of the role his own actions played in creating those divisions.

“And second, Bush helped widen those divisions by endorsing a Rachel Maddowesque argument that an equivalence exists between the plane-hijacking, murderous terrorists of Sept. 11, 2001, and the Capitol rioters of Jan. 6, 2021 — a comparison that has no basis in fact but has done much to sour the national debate.”

Watch:

