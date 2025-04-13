Boring Actor George Clooney Stars in a Nasty Bush League Play

George Clooney is an open-border advocate who moved out when foreigners moved near his mansion in Italy. He raised millions for Biden and trashed him weeks later after the debate. Then, he blamed Barack Obama for it. Clooney gives a whole new meaning to the word ‘hypocrite.’ That brings us to his latest play.

He is starring in a new play about Communist infiltration in America and how the media needs to be “protected as the fourth branch.” Clooney plays Edward R. Murrow.

The play suggests Trump is playing the media.

To anyone paying attention to the so-called Elon Musk Nazi salute at the end of the play, it proves the opposite.

Radio host Clay Travis just saw George Clooney’s new play.

Travis writes:

Just back from George Clooney’s “Good Night and Good Luck,” Broadway play, which is a story about the importance of trust & honesty in news. The play ends with @elonmusk on screen allegedly giving a Nazi salute. The crowd gasps. Except Musk wasn’t giving a Nazi salute, he was tapping his heart to express love for the crowd around him.

So the play, about the importance of trust and honesty in news, actually ends with evidence of why the news can’t be trusted and isn’t honest. And judging by the gasping reaction of the audience, most people believed Musk was giving a Nazi salute.

The subtext of the entire play was, “Be careful or the media will play you for fools.” And then the crowd got played for fools & cheered it. I’m not sure if it’s diabolical satire of cheering crowd or painful lack of self awareness & accidental destruction of the play’s message.

Clooney is a hypocrite.

Wow, what blatant hypocrisy! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2025

Just like these ones pic.twitter.com/tjapmGdfZ8 — clmuseum (@clmuseum) April 13, 2025

Clooney is despicable. The press lies 24/7. They’re activists and propagandists. The play made a joke of itself. They have no self-awareness.

CBS’s @60Minutes uses George Clooney’s Edward Murrow v Joseph McCarthy play to discredit Trump’s lawsuit. @jon_wertheim: “Clooney…wasted no time addressing what he sees as the parallels to today.”

Clooney: “When the other three states fail, when the judiciary and executive and… pic.twitter.com/DnokteKudx — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) March 24, 2025

