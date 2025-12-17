Put this guy on the frontlines. Boris claims he “jolly well” will join the army. It’s part of his pitch to get young men to fight in Ukraine.

‘Sign me up, sir’ was the call from Boris Johnson on Friday, after he responded to the talk of conscription among the British public this week. Leading figures in the UK’s armed forces have floated the idea of recruiting a ‘citizen army’.

If it weren’t for Boris Johnson, Mr. Zelensky would have settled with Russia and still had most of his country intact.

Of course, the concept of conscription has been met by mockery from most Brits.

Boris Johnson wrote in his Daily Mail column this week that he ‘jolly well would’ serve for King and Country.

“Yes, Sah! Lance Corporal Johnson reporting for duty, Sah!” he said, adding, “I want General Sanders to know that I have heeded his call for a new citizen army. I asked myself. Could I do it? Do I still have the stuff of battle in me?”

“No sooner had I posed myself the question – would I sign up to fight for King and country? – than I had the answer. Of course, I jolly well would. If it really came to it, I would be there in the dugout with General Sanders.”