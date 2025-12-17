Rumors Are True: Dan Bongino Is Leaving

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is leaving the FBI for reasons unknown. President Trump said he thinks Dan Bongino just “wants to go back to his show” and did a”great job.” Dan Bongino was the person I trusted completely in the DoJ. I’m not so sure. about the others.

The rumors have been going around for months. In July, he took off for a couple of days, and it was uncertain that he would return. He said, “What I saw shocked me to my core,” and “I’ll never be the same.”

🚨 DAN BONGINO is LEAVING the FBI “Dan did a GREAT JOB,” President Trump said. Bongino is an absolute patriot. Thank you for your service, sir 🫡 pic.twitter.com/7NLXZoePrq — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 17, 2025

Dan Bongino posted to X:

I will be leaving my position with the FBI in January.

I want to thank President Trump, AG Bondi, and Director Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose.

Most importantly, I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you.

God bless America, and all those who defend Her.

In a statement on X in July, he assured Americans that they were committed to stamping out corruption. I doubt he is only leaving to go back to his podcast.