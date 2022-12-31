Boston Public Schools Announces “Temporary Masking” for Students and Staff

Boston Public Schools announced a “temporary masking” period for students and staff upon return to classes at the end of the winter break. BPS president Mary Skipper tiptoed around the mandate, saying the policy was “not a mandate.” The letter even emphasized the point by stating, “No one will be disciplined or sent home if they refuse to wear a mask.”

Why are they doing this? Another union demand?

Skipper said there is an increase in RSV, Covid, and the flu in the area. Most studies now show the masks don’t work. Skipper isn’t following the science. She’s following politics.

The leftists, who call themselves liberals, have begun screaming for mask mandates.

The CDC is slowly admitting they were wrong, but not everyone’s on board.

CDC Director: “you won’t get Covid if you’re vaccinated” US Government: mandates Covid vaccine passports for international arrivals CDC Director: mandates negative tests… for vaccinated people Is this an admission that they were wrong? Why do we still have any vax mandate? https://t.co/nD71006Ege — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) December 31, 2022

