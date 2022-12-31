Report Ukraine’s Conscripting 13-Year-Olds and Handicapped People

Are Americans being given misinformation from the DC? Col. Douglas MacGregor thinks so. The interview below is a fascinating discussion with the Colonel.

Recently, I heard one of the DC experts on the war say that the plan is to make Putin realize he has no choice but to give up. If that’s where the swamp is going, they can forget it. Russia will never back off. They see Ukraine’s cozying up to NATO as an existenial threat.

Contrary to what we are told, Col. MacGregor says the Russians have lost somehwere around 35,000 soldiers while Ukrainians have lost over 100,000. Ukraine is now interested in calling up teenage boys as young as 13 years and handicapped people, according to the Colonel.

Russian President Putin said his plan is to end this, the sooner, the better. It’s a message that he will launch a war-winning offensive.

Watch:

