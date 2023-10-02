Bowman Can’t Understand Why Fire Alarms Aren’t Used to Open Doors

Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a far-far-left Squad member, can’t understand the fuss over him, a Democrat, pulling a fire alarm, which is a federal crime.

Imagine if Donald Trump or Matt Gaetz did this.

Our justice system is corrupt, and nothing will happen to Bowman.

Marjorie Taylor Greene wants Bowman prosecuted because, as she said, as a school principal, he knew exactly what doors he could get through. He was trying to delay the vote.

She first pointed to the alarm and walked past a very noticeable sign that said the door was for emergencies only. Then, she showed how easy it is to get out by going down the stairs. She also pointed to a very close exit.

Let me show you how easy it is to exit the Cannon building if doors are closed for the weekend. No need to pull a fire alarm, you simply have to walk down some steps. Jamaal Bowman knew what he was doing. He was trying to interrupt the vote. Bowman needs to be arrested and… pic.twitter.com/PQuI6kk0sX — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) October 2, 2023

Rep. Bowman Pulls Fire Alarm Again While Trying To Flush Urinal https://t.co/sH6SfJMVkd pic.twitter.com/pQwnyYPSOJ — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) October 2, 2023

The Representative from New York also didn’t know his press secretary called all his Republican colleagues ‘Nazis.’

Bowman didn’t know a memo in his name was passed around by his press secretary, describing Republicans as Nazis.

He wrote, “I just became aware that in our messaging guidance, there was inappropriate use of the term Nazi without my consent. I condemn the use of the term Nazi out of its precise definition. It is important to specify the term Nazi to refer to members of the Nazi party & neo-Nazis.”

For your information, the press secretary for the New York Democrat sent a memo on Monday afternoon to all House Democratic offices, requesting that they defend Bowman amidst the controversy surrounding the alarm issue, which has prompted a Republican push to sanction him.

