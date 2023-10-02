They Think the Manhattan Witch Hunt Is Funny

I have never seen anything more inappropriate than a judge trying to steal the property and livelihood of a man and that of his family and have so much fun doing it. He’s laughing and posing for the cameras. The prosecutors were laughing and having fun as well. They are extremely unprofessional. There was a time when they might have been impeached or at least humiliated.

We slowed it down at the end.

Nice closeup of a New York judge:

Donald Trump said after the trial that the judge seemed to agree that 80% of the case is over because it is beyond the statute of limitations.

The entire case is absurd. The banks who loaned the money decide what the property is worth and give loans based on that.

This is a garbage lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James who campaigned that she was going to go after President Trump. Just like radical left Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington, D.C., Democrat Judge Arthur Engoron will not allow Trump to have a fair trial in New… pic.twitter.com/qlfXg4bsMC — Mike Davis (@mrddmia) October 2, 2023

Related