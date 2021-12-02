Boy Seriously Injured by Waukesha Terrorist Comes Home

















The media has memory-holed the terror attack by a black supremacist killer who ran over or into 67 people, killing six people, including dancing grannies and an 8-year old child and injuring 62 people, including many children and many seriously. He didn’t use a gun, he used an SUV. He is black and the victims are white.

Watch:

Erick Tiegs, the 16-year-old son of a firefighter, returns home from a children’s hospital after being badly injured in the Waukesha massacre.pic.twitter.com/uWWUJadUc9 — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) December 1, 2021

Really upsetting to see what was done to this boy and other victims in Waukesha. A feeling of contained rage that is indescribable to say the least. — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) December 1, 2021

PARADE VICTIM: 16-year-old Erick Tiegs Is finally home. – Erick, was seriously injured while playing with the Waukesha South Marching Band. Volunteers with Nameless Builders just finished building a free ramp so he could get inside.#WaukeshaStrong pic.twitter.com/mIJKLCEzw9 — Ubah Ali (@UbahDAli) November 30, 2021

Waukesha parade victim Jackson Sparks’ parents encourage kids to wear baseball jerseys to Thursday serviceshttps://t.co/Y7P1t2fKFU — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 2, 2021

11-year-old Waukesha massacre victim Jessalyn Torres is currently fighting for her life on a ventilator Here’s her GoFundMe page https://t.co/nTJTGHK1B3 — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 28, 2021

Waukesha victim’s organs will go to parade survivors https://t.co/NUvNIpJskz — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 24, 2021

Kamala and Cory Didn’t Want Black Supremacists Investigated by the FBI

Two years ago, Kamala Harris and Cory Booker stopped the FBI probes of the Black Hebrew Israelites and other Black Supremacist groups. While the mainstream media won’t mention it, Darrel Brooks posted meme after meme that reflects Black Supremacist values.

The two political hacks did it through intimidation with the help of the media, paving the way for violence from these groups.

Booker had previously berated FBI Director Christopher Wray for monitoring black racists.

“That language you said, both ends of the spectrum, the murders at synagogues, the murders we’ve seen motivated,” he ranted. “You said both ends of the spectrum as if there actually is a movement of black identity extremism: it’s almost creating this reality.”

While Kamala and Booker intimidated the Justice Department and law enforcement officials, the media had celebrated the vile racists. The New York Times described the Black Hebrew Israelites as “sidewalk ministers” who practice “tough love” while dismissing their racist rants as “blunt and sometimes offensive language.”

Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, and other Democrats are on record as suppressing FBI investigations of the kinds of black supremacist hate that led to the Waukesha massacre.

