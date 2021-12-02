Fauci: Everybody Flying in Legally Has to Take a Vax Test Except Illegals

Dr. Fauci, an unelected bureaucrat, addressed the “new regulation if you want to call it that,” which is that anyone and everybody taking a plane need to take a test to get here. As for all the illegal aliens coming in with COV, “that’s a different issue.”

The airline “regulations” as we WANT TO CALL THEM ACCURATELY, apply to Americans as well.

Yes, it is a different issue. Illegal aliens invading the country in massive numbers are a protected class. As long as we have open borders, they shouldn’t be passing any regulations on citizens that don’t apply to the invaders.

Watch:

Look at who else do not have to wear masks:

And the blatant BS and never-ending pandemic continues.


  2. Fauci’s positions are consistent with his leftist globalist policies of destroying America. So, we must be overrun with illegals, go broke, but the rest of us need to be severely oppressed.

