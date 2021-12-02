Fauci: Everybody Flying in Legally Has to Take a Vax Test Except Illegals

















Dr. Fauci, an unelected bureaucrat, addressed the “new regulation if you want to call it that,” which is that anyone and everybody taking a plane need to take a test to get here. As for all the illegal aliens coming in with COV, “that’s a different issue.”

The airline “regulations” as we WANT TO CALL THEM ACCURATELY, apply to Americans as well.

Yes, it is a different issue. Illegal aliens invading the country in massive numbers are a protected class. As long as we have open borders, they shouldn’t be passing any regulations on citizens that don’t apply to the invaders.

Watch:

Look at who else do not have to wear masks:

The optics in this pic—& this is far from the only example—speak to one of the many reasons there’s so little trust in institutions & public health messaging. The✨important people✨sit around unmasked, but the “disease vector” aides cover their faces. It’s a visual caste system. https://t.co/bp91cJWz9v — Corie Whalen (@CorieWhalen) December 2, 2021

And the blatant BS and never-ending pandemic continues.

Fauci said on Sunday that we should prepare for the worst. Fauci said on Monday that we shouldn’t panic. We can’t follow Fauci because he is terrible at his job and presenting information and changes his mind daily. He is completely politicized…which is why MSNBC likes him. https://t.co/Ku3pdQjajo — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 2, 2021

