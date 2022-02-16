Breaking…FDA Exec: Biden to Force Annual Vaccine! It’s a ‘Fountain of Revenue’

The US FDA Executive officer exposed the future COV policy. Biden wants you to get an annual vaccine.

Here are some of the highlights from today’s video:

FDA Executive Officer, Christopher Cole: “You’ll have to get an annual shot [COVID vaccine]. I mean, it hasn’t been formally announced yet because they don’t want to, like, rile everyone up.”

Cole on President Joe Biden: “Biden wants to inoculate as many people as possible.”

Cole on plans to approve vaccine for toddlers: “They’re not going to not approve [emergency use authorization for children five years old or less].”

Cole on pharmaceutical companies: “There’s a money incentive for Pfizer and the drug companies to promote additional vaccinations.”

Cole on the financial incentive for pharmaceutical companies: “It’ll be recurring fountain of revenue. It might not be that much initially, but it’ll be recurring — if they can — if they can get every person required at an annual vaccine, that is a recurring return of money going into their company.”

FDA official statement: “The person purportedly in the video does not work on vaccine matters and does not represent the views of the FDA.”

BREAKING: @US_FDA Executive Officer on Hidden Cam Reveals Future COVID policy “@JoeBiden wants to inoculate as many people as possible” ‘You’ll have to get an annual shot’ “They’re[FDA] not going to not approve it”#ExposeFDA pic.twitter.com/0C90yX9eNe — Maura (@indiesentinel) February 16, 2022

Related