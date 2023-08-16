Breaking: Georgia Wants a Trial Date the Day Before Super Tuesday

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis proposed a trial start date of March 2024 after the recent indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Willis requested a pretrial conference on Feb. 20, 2024, and a trial start date on March 4, 2024, one day before Super Tuesday.

Need I say “ELECTION INTERFERENCE?”


