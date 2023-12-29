Breaking… Maine SOS Kicks Donald Trump Off the Ballot

According to the AP, Maine’s Democrat secretary of state Shenna Bellows removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot on Thursday under the Constitution’s insurrection clause. She did it unilaterally.

Bellows found that Trump could no longer run for his prior job because his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol violated Section 3, which bans from office those who “engaged in insurrection.”

Some allegedly bipartisan residents asked her to do it.

These people are anti-American dictators.

This came the day after Trump’s attorneys asked her to recuse herself since, in an X post, she called the U.S. Capitol attack an “insurrection” and regretted that the U.S. Senate didn’t convict Trump after being impeached by the U.S. House.

The former president will appeal.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to decide whether Trump can still run for president early next year. They have until January 6 to decide whether Colorado can kick him off the ballot.

Maine has four electoral votes, and Trump won one.

Related