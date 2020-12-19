Breaking…Maricopa will not turn over Dominion voting machines for audit

As we reported, the Arizona Senate issued subpoenas to seize the Dominion voting machines in Maricopa County for a full forensic audit.

The Maricopa Board of Supervisors has refused to comply with the subpoenas. Instead, they filed a complaint to contest the subpoena, sending it to the Superior Court.

In the videos below, you can watch the motion to refuse the subpoenas pass easily.

The Senate will get a letter from the county attorney to tell them their request will be appealed.

Why would they hide the data on the machines? We can only think of one reason.

These machines will be scrubbed – guaranteed.

Watch:

Arizona: Maricopa County will not comply with subpoenas to turn over Dominion voting machines for forensic audit.

WATCH LIVE – Arizona, Maricopa County Board of Supervisor meeting.https://t.co/2QjBMeymgR — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) December 18, 2020