GA elections director warned counties to not release info on voting machine software

In November, according to The Epoch Times, Georgia’s elections director sent a memo warning counties that voting machine software was not subject to open record requests. This was as the public demanded more transparency over Dominion Voting Systems software and other electronic poll book data.

“Multiple counties have reported receiving Open Records Requests asking for data information such as copies of the original software for the voting equipment, copies of any software patches performed on Dominion voting machines in the State of Georgia prior to November 3, 2020, General Election, as well as copies of any thumb drives provided to you containing software or software updates,” states the memo from Chris Harvey, Georgia Elections Division Director.

“Under the Open Records Act, providing copies of software, software updates, or thumb drives containing software or software updates is not subject to open records requests,” the memo says. “In addition, information that could harm the security of election equipment cannot be provided.”

The memo is public. It was sent to county election officials and county registrars.

Secretary of State Raffensperger did not deny it was legitimate.

Raffensperger announced – finally — on Dec. 17 that the state will be conducting a state-wide check of signatures on mail-in ballots in all 159 counties.

Raffensperger asked researchers at the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs to conduct the check, including a “randomized signature match study of election materials handled at the county level in the November 3 Presidential contest.”

Researchers will also examine the county-level processes used to match signatures on absentee ballots and their envelopes.

Meanwhile, two poll workers who raised concerns about irregularities were let go, The Epoch Times reports. So much for protecting whistleblowers. Apparently, only Democrat leakers pretending to be whistleblowers are protected.