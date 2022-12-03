Breaking Now: Biden’s Campaign & DNC Directed Twitter to Cancel James Woods

The DNC personally requested actor James Woods BE REMOVED FROM TWITTER in October 2020. A political party canceling a voice for the Right.

James Woods told Tucker he would sue the DNC for violating his First Amendment rights.

We know Hillary Clinton was behind Russiagate, and now Democrats, taking their cues directly from the Bidenista campaign, were interfering in the election.

Elon Musk has tremendous courage and has everything to lose. Twitter was taking its marching orders from Joe Biden.

The Biden campaign and DNC ran the quest for the presidency like a Mafia.

Tucker summarizes it extraordinarily well here:


John Vieira
John Vieira
8 seconds ago

The rot has long evolved to gangrene….and the stink is pervasive way beyond the borders of the District of Columbia…

0
Reply
