Elon Musk Releases the Twitter Files: Dems Hate Free Speech

Former Rolling Stone journalist Matt Taibbi is tweeting the Twitter files, slowly. This is only the first of more to come. It’s a slow roll, but the headline so far is Democrats are opposed to free speech, and they aimed to keep Donald Trump from winning the election.

Jim Baker was working for Twitter to prevent free speech. Democrats interfered in the 2020 election and shaped the narrative.

The Hunter Biden Laptop

“The Twitter Files, Part One: How and Why Twitter Blocked the Hunter Biden Laptop Story.”

On October 14, 2020, the New York Post published BIDEN SECRET EMAILS; an expose based on the contents of Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop: Twitter took extraordinary steps to suppress the story, removing links and posting warnings that it may be “unsafe.” They even blocked its transmission via direct message, a tool hitherto reserved for extreme cases, e.g., child pornography.

Taibbi wrote: An amazing subplot of the Twitter/Hunter Biden laptop affair was how much was done without the knowledge of CEO Jack Dorsey and how long it took for the situation to get “unfucked” (as one ex-employee put it) even after Dorsey jumped in.

Tom Fitton tweeted: Twitter files confirm Democratic Party opposition to the First Amendment because free speech hurt political prospects of corrupt Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden. Dems want censorship to protect their leaders. He linked to this tweet, #36:

36.Twitter files continued:

“THE FIRST AMENDMENT ISN’T ABSOLUTE”

Szabo’s letter contains chilling passages relaying Democratic lawmakers’ attitudes. They want “more” moderation, and as for the Bill of Rights, it’s “not absolute” pic.twitter.com/cWdNYIprp8 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022

Dorsey sent Gadde a substack article written by Taibbi blasting them for censoring the laptop story. Extraordinary steps were taken to shut down the story.

19. White House spokeswoman Kaleigh McEnany was locked out of her account for tweeting about the story, prompting a furious letter from Trump campaign staffer Mike Hahn, who seethed: “At least pretend to care for the next 20 days.” pic.twitter.com/CcXTfsdzCT — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022

21. Strom’s note returned the answer that the laptop story had been removed for violation of the company’s “hacked materials” policy: https://t.co/EdTa2xbXn1 pic.twitter.com/KQFRiKYKkb — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022

You Can Watch It Live at Newsmax

Some Points Made in the Story

At first, there were no barriers to speech.

“Slowly, over time, Twitter staff and executives began to find more and more uses for these tools. Outsiders began petitioning the company to manipulate speech as well: first a little, then more often, then constantly,” he continued.

Originally, the site was used to control spam and financial fraudsters.

Both parties had access to these tools. For instance, in 2020, requests from both the Trump White House and the Biden campaign were received and honored.

Slowly, over time, Twitter staff and executives began to find more and more uses for these tools. Outsiders began petitioning the company to manipulate speech as well: first a little, then more often, then constantly.

This system wasn’t balanced. It was based on contacts. Because Twitter was and is overwhelmingly staffed by people of one political orientation, there were more channels, more ways to complain, open to the left (well, Democrats) than the right.



They used a They used a hacked material policy

