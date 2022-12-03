Elon Musk Releases the Twitter Files: Dems Hate Free Speech

Former Rolling Stone journalist Matt Taibbi is tweeting the Twitter files, slowly. This is only the first of more to come. It’s a slow roll, but the headline so far is Democrats are opposed to free speech, and they aimed to keep Donald Trump from winning the election.
Jim Baker was working for Twitter to prevent free speech. Democrats interfered in the 2020 election and shaped the narrative.
The Hunter Biden Laptop
“The Twitter Files, Part One: How and Why Twitter Blocked the Hunter Biden Laptop Story.”
On October 14, 2020, the New York Post published BIDEN SECRET EMAILS; an expose based on the contents of Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop: Twitter took extraordinary steps to suppress the story, removing links and posting warnings that it may be “unsafe.” They even blocked its transmission via direct message, a tool hitherto reserved for extreme cases, e.g., child pornography.
Taibbi wrote: An amazing subplot of the Twitter/Hunter Biden laptop affair was how much was done without the knowledge of CEO Jack Dorsey and how long it took for the situation to get “unfucked” (as one ex-employee put it) even after Dorsey jumped in.
Tom Fitton tweeted: Twitter files confirm Democratic Party opposition to the First Amendment because free speech hurt political prospects of corrupt Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden. Dems want censorship to protect their leaders. He linked to this tweet, #36:
36.Twitter files continued:
“THE FIRST AMENDMENT ISN’T ABSOLUTE”
Szabo’s letter contains chilling passages relaying Democratic lawmakers’ attitudes. They want “more” moderation, and as for the Bill of Rights, it’s “not absolute” pic.twitter.com/cWdNYIprp8
— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022
Dorsey sent Gadde a substack article written by Taibbi blasting them for censoring the laptop story. Extraordinary steps were taken to shut down the story.
19. White House spokeswoman Kaleigh McEnany was locked out of her account for tweeting about the story, prompting a furious letter from Trump campaign staffer Mike Hahn, who seethed: “At least pretend to care for the next 20 days.” pic.twitter.com/CcXTfsdzCT
— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022
21. Strom’s note returned the answer that the laptop story had been removed for violation of the company’s “hacked materials” policy: https://t.co/EdTa2xbXn1 pic.twitter.com/KQFRiKYKkb
— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022
You Can Watch It Live at Newsmax
DEVELOPING: As Elon Musk promised, details of Twitter’s call to censor Hunter Biden laptop revelations just days before the 2020 election are pouring in via tweets from journalist Matt Taibbi. #RobSchmittTonight analyzes the ‘pieces to the puzzle’ LIVE. https://t.co/wPcei4zGjZ
— NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) December 3, 2022
Some Points Made in the Story
At first, there were no barriers to speech.
“Slowly, over time, Twitter staff and executives began to find more and more uses for these tools. Outsiders began petitioning the company to manipulate speech as well: first a little, then more often, then constantly,” he continued.
Originally, the site was used to control spam and financial fraudsters.
Both parties had access to these tools. For instance, in 2020, requests from both the Trump White House and the Biden campaign were received and honored.
Slowly, over time, Twitter staff and executives began to find more and more uses for these tools. Outsiders began petitioning the company to manipulate speech as well: first a little, then more often, then constantly.
They used a hacked material policy.
“Although several sources recalled hearing about a “general” warning from federal law enforcement that summer about possible foreign hacks, there’s no evidence – that I’ve seen – of any government involvement in the laptop story.
“In fact, that might have been the problem… the decision was made at the highest levels of the company, but without the knowledge of CEO Jack Dorsey, with former head of legal, policy, and trust Vijaya Gadde playing a key role.
“They just freelanced it,” is how one former employee characterized the decision. “Hacking was the excuse, but within a few hours, pretty much everyone realized that wasn’t going to hold. But no one had the guts to reverse it.”
https://t.co/j4EeXEAw6F can see the confusion in the following lengthy exchange, which ends up including Gadde and former Trust and safety chief Yoel Roth. Comms official Trenton Kennedy writes, “I’m struggling to understand the policy basis for marking this as unsafe”: pic.twitter.com/w1wBMlG33U
— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022
27. Former VP of Global Comms Brandon Borrman asks, “Can we truthfully claim that this is part of the policy?” pic.twitter.com/Rh5HL8prOZ
— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022
28. To which former Deputy General Counsel Jim Baker again seems to advise staying the non-course, because “caution is warranted”: pic.twitter.com/tg4D0gLWI6
— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022
30. In one humorous exchange on day 1, Democratic congressman Ro Khanna reaches out to Gadde to gently suggest she hop on the phone to talk about the “backlash re speech.” Khanna was the only Democratic official I could find in the files who expressed concern. pic.twitter.com/TSSYOs5vfy
— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022
32.Khanna tries to reroute the conversation to the First Amendment, mention of which is generally hard to find in the files: pic.twitter.com/Tq6l7VMuQL
— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022
33.Within a day, head of Public Policy Lauren Culbertson receives a ghastly letter/report from Carl Szabo of the research firm NetChoice, which had already polled 12 members of congress – 9 Rs and 3 Democrats, from “the House Judiciary Committee to Rep. Judy Chu’s office.” pic.twitter.com/UpBoq97QkB
— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022
Gadde replies quickly, immediately diving into the weeds of Twitter policy, unaware Khanna is more worried about the Bill of Rights: pic.twitter.com/U4FRLYYPaY
— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022
32.Khanna tries to reroute the conversation to the First Amendment, mention of which is generally hard to find in the files: pic.twitter.com/Tq6l7VMuQL
— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022
35.Szabo reports to Twitter that some Hill figures are characterizing the laptop story as “tech’s Access Hollywood moment”: pic.twitter.com/JTvXoQh6ZK
— Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 3, 2022
The imbeciles on fb and twits on twitter were lusting to censor anything that did not fit the “one” narrative…$80,000.00 +/- of fb ads, a minimal amount of which were ‘political’ gave the craven idiots the go ahead with the blessings of Mullah ‘bama and Co., In real life, if these “Russian” meddlers could believably effect a multi-million election on under $50,000.00 they would verily be the most sought after political campaign managers on the entire planet….