Dr. Fauci’s Revealing Emails Might Shock You

















Boostered and double-vaxxed lawmakers are getting COVID, including Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, Senators Elizabeth Warren, and Cory Booker, and Rep. Tristan Cole. Hogan, Warren, and Booker all allegedly mask-up.

Rep. Cole is being torched for not supporting masking, but there is no exact science on that as yet.

A lot of vaccinated people are now getting COVID and more and more are boostered, as we saw in the case of Cornell. In other words, it’s not just these few politicians but we wanted to make the point. Locking people down and vaccines are not working according to plan, but there is more to the plan as Dr. Fauci’s emails indicate. Keep reading.

However, the vaccine allegedly lowers the severity of the illness and that is certainly worth it.

FAUCI ALWAYS INTENDED TO TAKE OUR RIGHTS AWAY WITH BAD SCIENCE

The Washington Post’s Michael Gerson allowed Fauci to write his column in March of 2020. So much for the free press. Fauci never planned on just a two-week flattening the curve lockdown. He planned to get to zero. This is from Gerson’s column:

“Social distancing is not really geared to wait for a vaccine,” wrote Fauci. “The major point is to prevent the easy spread of infections in schools (closing them), crowded events such as theaters, stadiums (cancel events), workplaces (do teleworking where possible…. The goal of social distancing is to prevent a single person who is infected to readily spread to several others, which is facilitated by close contact in crowds. Close proximity of people will keep the R0 higher than 1 and even as high as 2 to 3. If we can get the R0 to less than 1, the epidemic will gradually decline and stop on its own without a vaccine.”

Additionally, the plan to lock down was already in the works two weeks before it came about, and he never mentioned preserving hospital capacity in the emails.

In other words, flattening the curve, was nothing but a lie to get us all to go along with the extreme lockdown. It was pure manipulation. He actually said in his email that the lockdown was to make the disease go away. Donald Trump was vilified for saying that but he got it from Dr. Fauci.

The truth is that Fauci never really believe that we needed a vaccine to make the pandemic end. He wanted the lockdown to accomplish that.

Finally, Fauci is thoroughly messed up in his understanding of the R0 (or R Naught, which is a fancy way of saying the infection rate).

Fauci’s idea is to drive the infection rate to 0. This would suggest that the virus cannot find a host (not that viruses are volitional). Fauci mixed up cause and effect. You can go to real clear investigations for a fulsome explanation. Jeffrey Tucker at real clear writes:

It is not possible simply to push down the infection rate through a far-flung theory that viruses only spread in crowds. Even if you could do so, the virus is still there, and the instant people get together again (if the theory of spread holds) the infection rate will shoot up again.

The Fauci theory of “social distancing” as it stood on March 2, 2020, was literally an impossibility, despite his air of certitude. It would absolutely have required mandatory human separation either forever or until there was a vaccine. Forget two weeks to flatten the curve; it was always intended to be more draconian.

Obviously, the next comment is an opinion. It can’t work in a free society, but Fauci would have no problem ending the “free” part, nor would half-there Joe. Obviously, his plan can’t work in our global society. It’s nuts and since he is a very smart man (he went to my husband’s high school – Regis – and you have to be a brain to get into it), we believe he did it to control us, preparing us for The Great Reset.

Do your own research. We offer articles but you need to find the answers that suit you.

Fauci has been wrong about everything, yet he is still dictating to us. All he believes in is isolation and social distancing without proof or logic.

