Fauci emails show he knew immediately the lab leak theory was legit



















LISTEN TO THE SCIENTISTS

Newly-released emails show that the lab leak theory was always plausible. In fact, the ‘scientists’ were worried it was the cause. They scrambled to bury any talk of the theory and decided to call it an “outrageous” conspiracy theory.

In January 2020, the World Health Organization insisted that COVID-19 wasn’t transmissible between humans. Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the risk to the American public from the virus was “low.”

They were lying.

FRANTIC FAUCI

We now know from the Fauci emails recently obtained via the Freedom of Information Act that Dr. Fauci, the NIAID director, was frantic at the beginning of the outbreak of the pandemic. He was afraid they had a hand in the lab leak and the gain-of-function research.

That would be the lab leak we were told was a conspiracy theory.

Dr. Fauci has repeatedly said he had not been involved in gain-of-function research yet in one email, on February 1, 2020, he was in a panic over it:

Dated February 1st, one panicked e-mail to NIAID deputy director Hugh Auchincloss stated:

“Hugh,

It is essential that we speak this AM. Keep your cell phone on. I have a conference call at 7:45am with Azar. It likely will be over by 8:45am. Read this paper as well as the e-mail that I will forward you now. You have tasks today that must be done.

Thanks,

Tony.”

The academic paper attached to the e-mail is titled: A SARS-like cluster of circulating bat coronaviruses shows potential for human emergence.

It discussed how researchers in the United States and China were manipulating viruses to understand better how they might attach themselves to humans.

ALMOST IMMEDIATELY, THE LAB LEAK THEORY WAS PLAUSIBLE AND FAUCI KNEW

A study out of India published by ZeroHedge suggested that HIV-like insertions were in the SARS CoV-2. That study has since been taken down.

The National Institutes of Health was not only aware of the Indian report but were actively discussing how to handle it.

A January 31 email from AFP’s Issam Ahmed asks NIH immunologist Dr. Barney Graham for comment. He said the paper suggests there are four inserts in it.

Graham immediately forwarded the correspondence to the Office of Communications and Government Relations (OCGR), saying “This is one we don’t want to answer without high-level input, but wanted you to know about the rising controversy.”

Two days later, Jennifer Routh OCGR replies, telling Graham: “OCGR is going to send a note to the reporter to decline, noting that the paper is not peer-reviewed. Please let us know if you receive similar requests.”

That morning, Fauci was part of the conversation:

SCARED WE’D FIND OUT

In April 2020, the head of Eco-Health Alliance, Peter Daszak, thanked Dr. Fauci for dismissing the lab leak theory publicly. Daszak was the only American representing us in the faux investigation of the CCP lab. He gave $600,000 of NIH funds to Wuhan.

Daszak and Fauci and Collins all knew it was likely a lab leak early on and lied to the world about it. They hid the information. It isn’t surprising since Daszak sent NIH funds to Wuhan and they were conducting gain-of-function research.

More recently, two European virologists say they’ve found genetic ‘fingerprints’ which prove COVID-19 was man-made.

SENATOR PAUL AND FORMER SOS POMPEO WARN

Senator Paul and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned last week that the Wuhan (bioweapons) Virology Institute is still up and running.

“I’m very worried that this stuff still goes on and that the U.S. government’s been funding it,” Paul said in an appearance on Fox.

On a separate appearance on the news network, Pompeo said that there is a connection between the lab and the Chinese military and that the Wuhan lab is still functioning, possibly engaging in the same type of experiments.

“That virology lab is still up and running. It’s still probably conducting the same kinds of research it was conducting that may have well led to this virus escaping from that laboratory,” Pompeo said, noting that there is “enormous evidence” that the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) Virus, which causes COVID 19, leaked from the Chinese laboratory.

