BRICS Has Six New Members Aiming at the USD

As reported, BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), who formed their alliance to challenge US political and economic dominance, inducted six new countries into their alliance. Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates are official members.

Saudi Arabia has agreed to accept Brazil’s currency. BRICS, driven by China, hopes to undermine US power by ending the dollars global reserve currency status. A number of nations are calling for BRICS to establish its own currency.

USD DOMINANCE LOOKS UNATTRACTIVE

BRICS became more attractive to the world after the US weaponized the US dollar. They leveled sanctions against Russia, and everyone in the world knows the US could do it to anyone they decide is the new Hitler. They now see the United states as more dangerous than Russia or they wouldn’t join BRICS.

Another concern that drove this movement against the dominance of the dollar is the massive U.S. National debt that keeps growing under the current administration. Within 10 years we will have a $50 trillion deficit. It said 33 trillion now. This administration won’t cut it, and Republicans don’t seem anxious to cut the growth or cut back on spending.

DOMINANCE AND CATASTROPHE

The only thing that will stop this spending with a uniparty and control of DC is a catastrophe. The devaluation of the dollar might do it. It would mean very difficult times for everyone. Ron Paul has a positive view for us.

“The good news is the crisis could lead to a return to limited constitutional government, a true free-market economy free of corporations and cronyism, a foreign policy based on peace and free trade, and a free-market monetary system,” former Senator Paul said.

That would be wonderful!

There is another possibility however. The destruction of the dollar could cause tremendous upheavals in society which would leave the United States open to a new form of communism – globalism. It looks like feudalism, and is led by the Democrats with the cooperation of some Republicans and influenced by globalist rulers of Europe.

Let’s hope Americans come through, and the former is the direction we take. A good way to ensure that is to close the border to illegal aliens who have no investment in America’s foundation and values.

