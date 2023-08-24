Pay Attention! China-Led BRICS Forms a More Powerful Alliance Against the US

The five BRICS nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – have announced the admission of six new countries. This new trade conglomerate led by China will reshape the global order.

The group announced at its summit in South Africa that Argentina, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE will become full members from January 1, 2024.

“This membership expansion is historic,” said the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, whose country is the most powerful in the group of non-western states representing a quarter of the world’s economy.

It is historic and puts China and its Marxist ideology on top of the world.

Next week, they will discuss the payment system. Since they all want to ditch the weaponized dollar, it won’t be the dollar. It might be the yuan, a major benefit for China. It will also be a disaster for the Petrodollar and the Eurodollar. Without Saudi Arabia and its oil, the dollar will lose value and no longer be the reserve currency. That’s especially true as the US destroys its energy sector, its source of wealth.

Biden and the Democrats wanted to alienate Russia and Saudi Arabia completely, and they succeeded. Their policies are wholly responsible.

I want everyone to pay very close attention to the ongoing BRICS Summit ongoing in South Africa. There is a Global Alliance forming against the United States of America because of the absolutely weak, pathetic, and the most corrupt President we have ever had in US history. WE… pic.twitter.com/GxUKMtKpzt — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) August 24, 2023

