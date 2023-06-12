BRICS Is the Alternative to WEF’s NWO & They’re Winning

BRICS is an acronym for five regional economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. They are the alternative to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) sick vision for the New World Order. Nations appear ready to jump on board the ship that didn’t hit the iceberg.

The BRICS have a combined area of 39,746,220 km2 (15,346,100 sq mi) and an estimated total population of about 3.21 billion, or about 26.7% of the world’s land surface and 41.5% of the global population. Brazil, Russia, India, and China are among the world’s ten largest countries by population, area, and GDP (PPP), and the latter three are widely considered current or emerging superpowers. All five states are members of the G20, with a combined nominal GDP of US$28.06 trillion (about 26.6% of the gross world product.

They meet annually and are the leading rival to the G7. The future leans heavily in their favor.

In March, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. The ICC warrant is for President Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s children’s commissioner. They are wanted for alleged war crimes related to illegally transporting children from Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine.

It means Russian President Putin can’t negotiate with world leaders face-to-face.

BRICS will meet in South Africa, but they’ve issued diplomatic immunity for attendees. It’s unknown if Putin will attend on August 22-24. South Africa might change the law to protect Putin.

China is bolstering security. Some parts of the meeting will be via Zoom.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey applied for membership, and Pakistan, Honduras, Venezuela, and Argentina are interested. All will likely be accepted.

Allegedly, European countries are also interested in joining. South African BRICS Ambassador Anil Sooklal said European countries had requested membership in the bloc.

It’s not just Europe. Countries in Latin America and Asia have also submitted official requests.

About 46% of European countries are not in the communist EU, and they could be the ones who want to join BRICS.

Some Europeans think the EU won’t last more than twenty years. The New World Order won’t survive.

IT’S POLITICAL NOW

BRICS is no longer just about economies. It’s also about global politics. The US, with its war in Ukraine, is purposed to topple the Russian government. They are also trying to bully the world into accepting insane social mandates. The West looks like it’s committing suicide, and people might want out for those reasons.

India, Brazil, South Africa, and China are not taking part in sanctions against Russia. The so-called West has disenfranchised much of the world with the war in Ukraine and the sanctions. This has become increasingly clear with near-historic levels of trade between India and Russia or in Brazil’s dependence on Russian fertilizer.

In a thinly veiled critique of the United States and its allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), the BRICS Foreign Affairs Ministers registered their concerns on the unilateral imposition of sanctions by the US and its allies on Russia following the latter’s actions in Ukraine.

They (the ministers) also called for reforming the UN Security Council (UNSC), a key actor on global security issues, to make it more democratic, representative, and effective.

They are calling for reform of everything to give developing countries more power. For example, the IMF favors a few Western countries and gives them veto power. They want that to end. CHINESE MAOISTS COULD LEAD THE WORLD AS AN ALTERNATIVE China is actively trying to convince nations to leave the US dollar, and they are succeeding. While we’re warring and blowing money, China is busily enriching itself and growing in power. Biden is sending a fortune in borrowed money to developing countries as they plan our demise. China is at the forefront of the Enlightenment movement. China benefits greatly economically and will soon be able to dictate to the rest of us. They’ve performed brilliantly while we fret over pronouns and petty things.

People know the WEF – EU – UN is not a sustainable vision. It’s filled with flaws. They want to get off the team while they can. Hopefully, the US and EU won’t lead the world into war as this goes on.

Most of the world rejects the US-EU-WEF New World Order, and they will blow us all away, perhaps literally. Meanwhile, Americans are as happy as pigs in mud and don’t see the Sword of Damocles over our heads, courtesy of the Democrats and RINOs. Maoist China could one day call all the shots. The WEF alternative is much the same and offers nothing.

