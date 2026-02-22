Brits Investigate Masons While Wolves Create a New World Order

The corrupt BBC is reporting on one of the more absurd investigations by the police. Of course, the BBC offers no pushback. They are picking on the Freemasons, claiming the Freemasons are secretive, suggesting they are somehow hiding dangerous plans. It makes the public wary of them for no reason whatsoever. Yet they ignore the Fabian movement, which is creating in real time a New World Order from the graveyard of bad ideas.

All you have to do is ask the Freemasons what they do, and they will tell you.

My elementary classmate became a Freemason, and all he and his fellows did was go from place to place performing charitable works. They also support one another if someone needs help.

It’s elite in many ways, and some of the famous British and American heroes who fought for liberty were Freemasons.

The BBC reported nonsense about the Freemasons, undoubtedly causing alarm among the populace. The people they should report on are the Fabians, who have become quite powerful and dangerous.

Excerpt from the BBC report:

Police chiefs told the High Court that the policy was imposed because they were concerned about the possibility of corruption if personnel were not transparent about their membership.

“It is plausible that membership of organisations such as the Freemasons between two officers, or between an officer and a member of the public they are dealing with, may give rise to a conflict of loyalties or otherwise be relevant to independence, equality, transparency and trust in police,” Commander Simon Messinger told the court in a witness statement.

“A declaration could be relevant to a live criminal or misconduct investigation, or could shed light on the appropriateness of an officer or member of staff participating in a current posting.

“If we do not have the declaration information, we cannot assess or mitigate the risks of actual or perceived bias impacting such decisions.”

Freemasons are loyal, patriotic Brits and Americans.

The Fabians, Not Secret, Dishonest

The Fabians are the sneakier Jacobins. The Fabian Window ironically depicts who they are.

A description of the Fabian Window from Sotheby’s auction house below provides background information. It was designed by George Bernard Shaw, co-founder of the Fabian Society, and repopularized by Fabian Tony Blair.

They call themselves socialists, but like the image in the Fabian Window, they are wolves in sheep’s clothing.

If you look closely, you can see the wolf in sheep’s clothing, which is in the glass above on the right, and pulled out for you here:

Here is their hero, George Bernard Shaw:

Sotheby’s auctioned off the “celebrated” window, and here is their description, courtesy of Some Thinking Allowed:

Fabians are patient, and this is their time… to forge a New World Order… You won’t like it when and if it happens.