Traveling Troll Gov Newsom Compared ICE Agents to the Gestapo in Munich

Gavin Newsom went to Munich and told the Germans our federal officers are Nazis, specifically Gestapo. He ranted about them being masked. After what went on in Germany in World War II, you have to be a sociopath to say what he said.

He didn’t bother to explain why the agents are masked, which is because the Democrat army of Antifa and other radicals dox and threaten agents and their families. Radicals were following their wives and children.

“I want to remember all those images of masked men, the secret police, something familiar in Germany,” Newsom told the audience in Munich. Those first images came out of my state, the second largest city in the United States of America. We saw 4000 National Guard federalized for the first time.

“We never seen anything like this, and 700 active-duty Marines were sent not overseas but to the second largest city in the United States of America, militarizing the streets of my city,” Newsom said at a panel during the Munich Security Conference.

While in Germany, Gavin Newsom smears American law enforcement officers by comparing them to Nazis. NEWSOM: “Masked men, secret police, something familiar in Germany.” Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/R1sObuPDky — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 14, 2026



Jewish people should be offended.

There is nothing more outrageous than Gavin Newscum going to Germany and comparing our brave ICE agents to the Gestapo. I’m offended as a Jew, but even more so as someone with common sense. @CAgovernor, you are PATHETIC!@LaraLeaTrump @TrumpRightView pic.twitter.com/Awfyb5SuBl — Elizabeth Pipko (@elizabethpipko) February 20, 2026

It is the latest Democrat talking point.

Democratic lawmakers compared Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to Nazis and the Gestapo during a heated House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Tuesday. They were trying to make political points at the expense of ICE Director Todd Lyons.

The exchange turned explosive when Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., a Jewish man, pressed ICE acting director Todd Lyons on whether agents have been asking people on the streets to show proof of U.S. citizenship.

Goldman then invoked historical comparisons, asking pointedly, “Is Nazi Germany one?” after Lyons acknowledged that “very nefarious regimes” had required proof of citizenship. Goldman also pressed Lyons on whether the Soviet Union employed similar tactics.

Agents have not done that.

Lyons pushed back, calling the comparison inappropriate and “the wrong type of questioning,” before saying, “The Holocaust Museum is on 14th Street and Independence. If you want to go see Nazis, that’s where it is.”

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., cited “Greg Bovino, who styled himself in Nazi attire,” while criticizing federal immigration operations in Minnesota and the use of masked agents during recent enforcement actions.

We have also heard the references to Nazis and the Gestapo from Gov. Walz and Mayor Frey in Minnesota.

They incite violence against ICE agents and Republicans, and they know what they are doing.