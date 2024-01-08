Brooklyn Congresswoman Wants Migrants to Fill Up Her District

Brooklyn congresswoman Clark admitted that she wants more migrants in the country to fill up her district [with future voters and for redistricting]. I doubt anyone thought bringing in illegal aliens was a humanitarian effort. The intention is partly to give Democrats a permanent electoral majority. Maybe that’s the whole reason. Democrats want all the power all the time. We will pay a very heavy price; keep reading.

“I’m from Brooklyn, NY,” Clark said. “We have a diaspora that can absorb a significant number of these migrants, and, you know, when I hear colleagues talk about, you know, the doors of the inn being closed, no room in the inn, I’m saying, you know, I need more people in my district, not just for redistricting purposes, and those members could clearly fit here.”

NY Congresswoman Clarke (D) saying the quiet part out loud about the border: “I need more people in my district just for redistricting purposes.” pic.twitter.com/bbDss7cnls — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 8, 2024

Some of these illegal aliens are committing serious crimes. Many come from countries where rape is a daily occurrence.

The independent reporter at Viral News NYC reported on X that the illegal aliens living in Floyd Bennett Field appear to be stealing license plates.

He said he had received a call from a source from the Parks Department/the NYPD. He showed up at Floyd Bennett Field and found multiple cars up in the park with fake license plates, stolen license Plates, and no plates. He also received reports from NYPD sources that migrants were parking cars downtown Manhattan using fake NY temp plates, which legally don’t exist. Staten Island residents report that cars with fake or stolen plates were caught on multiple cars belonging to migrants.”

How do all these people get cars and motorbikes? Curtis Sliwa said they all have knives.

They are also big on shoplifting.

Biden is turning us into a Third World country. We have armies coming in – click the link and this one.

Related