Biden Campaign Team Colludes with Top Political Reporters & Editors

In a move that would be the envy of any great dictator, Joe Biden is bringing the top political reporters and editors to his headquarters in Wilmington. The goal is to brief them on campaign strategy and let them know what they are getting wrong.

The report from Semafor shows that they are brazenly out in the open as they prepare the entire media to propagandize election reporting.

Biden’s staff arranged for the media outlets to speak with his campaign manager, deputies, and senior advisors about his campaign strategy [so they know what to do and say].

As Obama allegedly told Biden at lunch recently, they need “all hands on deck” to get Biden over the finish line.

Two sources told Semafor that during the meetings with reporters from the NY Times and WaPo, Biden handed out a spreadsheet showing areas where they have fallen short in reporting.

They want reporters to talk more about Donald Trump’s “incendiary” statements while campaigning. [Meanwhile, two Biden speeches in a row were vicious against Donald Trump and anyone who supports him.]

The Biden team will meet with teams from ABC, NBC, The Wall Street Journal, Fox, NPR, Reuters, Bloomberg, and others in Wilmington.

This is what they do in communist dictatorships. Levrentiy Beria could only have dreamed of such reach, illicit though it may be.

All these legacy outlets have to be considered propaganda venues.

They are being told how to report. This corruption of the media began under Barack Obama. He threatened reporters non-stop. Now, they obey because they are all basically leftists who think their opinion is the right one.

