Buckingham Palace issues a very nice response to Harry-Meg interview









Buckingham Palace issued a statement about the nasty Harry-Meghan interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

The statement concludes, “Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

The family took the high road and that is best. Royal tit for tats serve no good purpose and this could contain the damage.

To many, Harry and Meghan don’t look honest or nice after the interview. Most Americans probably don’t care at all.

So far, there is no comment from Harry and Meghan who gave this interview as Harry’s grandfather is fighting for his life in the hospital after heart surgery at age 99.

They accused the family of racism, excluding the Queen and Prince Phillip, leaving the entire rest of the family under a cloud of suspicion.

Harry revealed that the stresses ruptured the relationship with Harry’s father Charles and his brother Prince Charles.

Obviously, Meghan played no small part in that.

