Bud Light Boycott Continues! Shares of ABInBev Down 19.98%

Two months ago, Bud Light put out a marketing push involving an alleged transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney. That has been met with customer pushback, boycotts, and a big hit to the bottom. The falling sales and the value of parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev continues.

The Bud Light marketing VP who lost her job over a $26 billion Dylan Mulvaney mistake wouldn’t discuss it outside her $8m Central Park home. Her friend says: “She can’t talk about it,” The Daily Mail Online reports.

ABInBev undoubtedly paid her off on condition she maintain silence.

The former marketing VP took a ‘leave of absence’ shortly after the company started to hemorrhage money following the backlash.

ABInBev Stocks Down $4B Since Friday

Bud Light was toppled from its top spot as the US king of beer by Modelo after sales plunged 25.7 percent.

Fox Business says Bud Light parent Anheuser-Busch lost about $27 billion. Their shares are down nearly 20%.

“About $27 billion in market value has vanished, falling to $107.44 billion through the end of May, down from $134.55 billion on March 31, as tracked by Dow Jones Market Data Group.

Bud Light is still dipping its toes into gender ideology. They just donated $200,000 to LGBTQIA+Pride businesses.

Newsweek reports that shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (AB InBev), the company that owns Bud Light, have slumped by 5.2 percent since last Friday, wiping more than $4 billion off the company’s value as conservative activists continue a boycott.

It’s not only conservatives. The left is angry too, mostly for the opposite reasons. That’s why it took off as it did.

If you want to sell beer to a woman, use a real women, not a fake one. This is as much a revolt against ESG as anything.

