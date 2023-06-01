WH Is Furious That FBI Director Wray Might Be Held in Contempt

House Oversight Chair James Comer is drafting contempt legislation against FBI Director Christopher Wray.

I don’t understand why they need legislation. Christopher Wray is defying a lawful subpoena from Congress. They have oversight of the FBI. The FBI is hiding a memo known as an FD-1023 form that includes information by a confidential human source alleging A bribery scheme involving Biden when he was vice president. Wray did say they lawmakers could visit FBI headquarters and look at it in a private room.

We know about the June 2020 memo from a whistleblower.

Meanwhile, the White House is infuriated at the attempt to hold FBI Director Wray in contempt of Congress. White House spokesman Ian Sam’s lashed out against House Republicans.

“This silly charade by @JamesComer is yet another reminder that his so-called investigations are political stunts not meant to uncover facts but to spread thin and innuendo to attack the president get himself immediate attention and the Fox News spotlight,” Sam’s posted on Twitter.

It’s about oversight and who’s boss, not a political stunt.

I thought the White House didn’t comment on ongoing investigations and that WH viewed DOJ/FBI as independent… Seems like they know internally something is very very wrong and people are about to find out — Mike Howell (@MHowellTweets) May 31, 2023

The charge is very serious. Why won’t they just give it up? It makes no sense. They are unelected bureaucrats telling the people’s representatives what to do.

The weaponized FBI runs a rogue agency. As the top law enforcement agency, that is dangerous.

Democrats have a lot of moxie and always take the offensive.

