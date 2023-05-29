Bud-Lighting Time: Kohl’s Sells ESG Woke Merchandise for Literal Babies

Kohl’s stores are now offering LGBTQIA… clothing for babies. They’re facing backlash for their ESG Woke merchandise for infants and babies.

The struggling retailer is selling “pride” onesies for infants as young as three months in its stores and online.

People are beginning to call for a boycott against Kohl’s, like the boycotts against Bud Light and Target.

Conservative influencer Benny Johnson wondered “why is Kohl’s selling ‘Pride Merch’ for three-month-old babies?'”

PRIDE and LGBTQIA are about sex. It’s all about sex. The whole flag-waving, marching, drag queen bizarro performance is about who they sleep with. When you include children, you are sexualizing children. Love is very secondary to all of this.

THE AGGRESSIVE SEXUALIZATION OF CHILDREN

Why is Kohl’s selling “Pride Merch” for 3 month old babies? pic.twitter.com/e2ErOzwYOT — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 28, 2023

If you want to understand the power of the Target Boycott you MUST see what Target is promoting for yourself. This has *nothing* to do with a rainbow “PRIDE” display. This has *everything* to do with the aggressive and explicit sexualization of children. See for yourself: pic.twitter.com/hZjTXWkATR — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 28, 2023

OH, by the way, you’ve been played. The fully-equipped male Dylan Mulvaney has a romantic interest in women.

BREAKING: Dylan Mulvaney comes out as straight. Y’all been played by Miss 5 O’clock shadow pic.twitter.com/ZyVV0vRapP — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 28, 2023

Love is love means indoctrination.

Kohl’s is pushing LGBTQ Pride for literal babies pic.twitter.com/SzoHSXGp4n — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 28, 2023

Then there is Target, which also loves Satan:

Excellent video by @bennyjohnson Share it with those not on this platform so they see it with their own eyes‼️#BoycottTarget pic.twitter.com/BDhhfYgLp3 — ™️ (@CL4WS_OUT) May 27, 2023

Related