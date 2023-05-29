Bud-Lighting Time: Kohl’s Sells ESG Woke Merchandise for Literal Babies

By
M Dowling
-
0
0

Kohl’s stores are now offering LGBTQIA… clothing for babies. They’re facing backlash for their ESG Woke merchandise for infants and babies.

The struggling retailer is selling “pride” onesies for infants as young as three months in its stores and online.

People are beginning to call for a boycott against Kohl’s, like the boycotts against Bud Light and Target.

Conservative influencer Benny Johnson wondered “why is Kohl’s selling ‘Pride Merch’ for three-month-old babies?'”

PRIDE and LGBTQIA are about sex. It’s all about sex. The whole flag-waving, marching, drag queen bizarro performance is about who they sleep with. When you include children, you are sexualizing children. Love is very secondary to all of this.

THE AGGRESSIVE SEXUALIZATION OF CHILDREN

OH, by the way, you’ve been played. The fully-equipped male Dylan Mulvaney has a romantic interest in women.

Love is love means indoctrination.

Then there is Target, which also loves Satan:

 


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments