Graham Vows Counteroffensive to Unleash “Holy Hell” on Russian Military

Russia issued a warrant for Lindsey Graham’s arrest after Ukraine released an edited video of him saying, “The Russians are dying,” and this is the “best money we’ve ever spent,” with a smile on his face.

The editor-in-chief of Russia’s state-controlled broadcaster RT, Margarita Simonovna Simonyan, called for the assassination of Senator Lindsey Graham.

Russia condemned Graham for telling Ukrainian President Zelensky the best money Washington had ever spent was because “Russians are dying.”

The media is now saying his words were taken out of context. In a full-length version of the meeting between Graham and Zelensky, Daily Mail says the senator said he was sending U.S. aid to Ukraine rather than saying the actual deaths of the Russians was a valuable investment in global security for the United States.

Daily Mail adjusted the dialogue to fit that contention [Lie by Omissions]:

In a full-length version of the meeting between Graham and Zelensky, what the senator actually said was the sending of U.S. aid to Ukraine rather than the actual deaths of the Russians was a valuable investment in global security for the United States.

Graham told the Ukrainian president the resistance being shown reminded him of ‘our better selves in America. There was a time in America that we were this way, fighting to the last person; we were going to be free or die.”

Zelensky responded: ‘Now you are free—and we will be,’ to which Graham added: ‘And the Russians are dying.’ [They left out the part about the best money ever spent.]

Ukraine’s president responded: “Yes, but they came to our territory. We are not fighting on their territory.”

The Actual Dialogue in the Longer Tape:

“Now you are free.”

Yes, and we will be free.

“And the Russians are dying. That was the best money we’ve ever spent.“

“Thank you so much.”

…

“Our better selves in America that there was a time in America that we were so young.

Graham then gave a speech declaring all politicians must agree with him. Graham said in the upcoming counteroffensive, the Russian military would have ‘holy hell’ unleashed upon them.

Maybe Lindsey Gramnesty should lead a division over there.

“…If they are forgiven in the name of peace, you all have destroyed everything we stood for since the end of World War II. There can be no forgiving and forgetting when it comes to Putin’s war crimes. There can be no backing off of helping Ukraine because if we fail here, there goes Taiwan…

“If you’re running for president as a Republican or Democrat I don’t know how you can make the argument that we’re stronger against China if we pull the plug on Ukraine. That makes zero sense. What I want the Chinese to see is that invading a neighbor is not as easy as it looks…”

Earlier, he said he wears the Russian arrest warrant like a badge of honor.”

How do you feel about Lindsey talking for you?

0 x Please leave a feedback on this

They’re hoping you won’t watch the video.

Andy Vermaut shares:U.S. Senator Graham Wants War Against Russia: WNU Editor: Michael Tracey sums up what US Senator Graham wants …. Lindsey Graham declares, “let’s take out Putin” and says there is “no off-ramp in this war” — also… https://t.co/MLUTIkU0OY Thank you. pic.twitter.com/z1LZvMcPzh — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) May 10, 2022

Related