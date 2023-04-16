Build-a-Bear Is Selling a Drag-Queen Teddy Bear

Children’s toy store Build-a-Bear is selling RuPaul-themed drag queen teddies. They’re sold in a supposedly adults-only section of its website dubbed the ‘Bear Cave.’ The “adults only” part sounds dubious.

Build-A-Bear Workshop wants your child to know that some men dress like women, so they have a drag queen bear for you to buy that they pretend is for adults.

The bear is garish and ultimately depicts the Drag Queen culture.

In collaboration with Drag Queen RuPaul of RuPaul’s Drag Race competition, there is now a teddy bear portrayal of RuPaul. RuPaul Charles’ teddy is Build-A-Bear’s allegedly adult line of teddy bears called “The Bear Cave.”

The bear’s design draws inspiration from RuPaul’s song “Cover Girl.”

“‘Cover BEAR! Put the fur in your walk. Head to paw, let your whole body talk.’ She done already done had herses—and now you can have yourses with your very own RuPaul Bear!” the product’s description reads. “Two iconic pop culture institutions join forces for this one-of-a-kind collector’s item made in tribute to the world’s most famous drag queen.”

The bear costs $56. Golden-heeled shoes can be purchased separately for $8.

Leftists insist on sexualized drag performances in schools and public libraries for children and teens. For that reason, I think they’re coming for your children.

Build-A-Bear unveils RuPaul teddy bear. pic.twitter.com/oTQMbae2LR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 3, 2023

