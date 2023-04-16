UN Pedos Call for Decriminalizing Consensual Sex with Minors

A UN HIV/AIDS group wants to stop AIDS by decriminalizing crimes related to sex, drugs, poverty, reproductive health, and homelessness. They devised a list of ‘principles’ that ignore reasons not to do that.

Take notice of who remains silent about this. That means they support pedophilia. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 16, 2023

The UN has a list of principles for the decriminalization of crimes. They sound like they could have been written by George Soros or any of the prosecutors he funded. Perhaps they are trying to align us with the Dictator’s Club [as the UN is called].

“The ‘8 March principles,’ as they are called, lay out a human rights-based approach to laws criminalizing certain conduct, in relation to sex, drug use, HIV, sexual and reproductive health, homelessness and poverty,” the UN group states.

Violating Human Rights If You Disagree with the Soulless UN

According to the UN, if we don’t decriminalize, we’re violating human rights. “We must acknowledge that these laws not only violate human rights but the fundamental principles of criminal law themselves,” one contributor said.

Ignoring the fact that many people are forced into prostitution and relaxing laws could promote more of it — the UN wants it decriminalized. Phelister Abdalla, President of the Global Network of Sex Work Projects, based in Kenya, noted: “When sex work is criminalized, it sends the message that sex workers can be abused…We are human beings, and sex workers are entitled to all human rights.”

That’s not why they’re abused, but it’s what they believe.

Of course, abortion without limits is one of their principles. It shows a total disregard for life.

The worst one is Principle 16, pointed out by Ian Miles Cheong:

Consensual sexual conduct, irrespective of the type of sexual activity, the sex/ gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression of the people involved or their marital status, may not be criminalized in any circumstances. Consensual same-sex, as well as consensual different-sex sexual relations, or consensual sexual relations with or between trans, non-binary, and other gender- diverse people, or outside marriage – whether pre-marital or extramarital – may, therefore, never be criminalized.

With respect to the enforcement of criminal law, any prescribed minimum age of consent to sex must be applied in a non-discriminatory manner. Enforcement may not be linked to the sex/gender of participants or age of consent to marriage.

Underage sex can be consensual?

Moreover, sexual conduct involving persons below the domestically prescribed minimum age of consent to sex may be consensual in fact, if not in law. In this context, the enforcement of criminal law should reflect the rights and capacity of persons under 18 years of age to make decisions about engaging in consensual sexual conduct and their right to be heard in matters concerning them. Pursuant to their evolving capacities and progressive autonomy, persons under 18 years of age should participate in decisions affecting them, with due regard to their age, maturity, and best interests, and with specific attention to non-discrimination guarantees.

There are other deeply concerning principles, such as free rein for homeless people. They are often mentally ill or drug addicts and can be very dangerous.

This is how that works out in the real world:

