Bulletin: Mexico Tariffs Delayed for One Month as Radicals Demand No Deportations

President Trump posted to TruthSocial that the tariffs on Mexico are delayed for one month at which time several top US officials will meet with Mexican officials to reach a deal.

Meanwhile, President Sheinbaum will send 10,000 troops to the border to stop the flow of drugs and illegal migrants into the United States.

“I just spoke with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico. It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States. These soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl, and illegal migrants into our Country. We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period during which we will have negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico. I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a “deal” between our two Countries.”

It’s impossible to beat the cartel when they’re as heavily armed as the CJNG unless you deploy the full might of the US Military to take them out. These guys are all former Mexican special forces with training and equipment. pic.twitter.com/xzWZLpAGOq — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 2, 2025

Here Come the Marxist Mobs

Meanwhile, a mob of Mexican flag-waving people showed up in Carlsbad, screaming out slogans and protesting deportations. They blocked streets. Some said they were alone and scared, indicating that some of these several hundred people were here illegally and were protesting after breaking our laws. However, they were put up to it by the hardcore leftist Americans.

A mob showed up in North Carolina as well.

Thousands marched against ICE and mass deportations in the streets of Charlotte, joining protests nationwide. pic.twitter.com/Br3ccH8Bqe — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) February 3, 2025

Many are in the communist Women’s March. It’s just the communist movement using the same old tricks to make everyone think people don’t want deportations.

They were hitting several large cities.

Earlier today, hundreds took to the streets in downtown #GrandRapids in solidarity with those who say they’re being negatively affected by the new Trump administration. People we spoke to say they’re marching for women’s rights, LGBTQ rights, and against mass deportations. pic.twitter.com/NhIWNyI6w8 — Cali Lichter (@CaliLichter) February 2, 2025

