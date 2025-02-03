President Zelensky: $100B of $177B US Aid Is Missing

Only now that Donald Trump is in office do we find out that Ukraine President Zelenskyy was shorted $100 billion out of the $177 billion in US tax dollars he was promised?

Who can forget how Mitch McConnell and others, including Sen. Chuck Schumer, ostracized Sen. Rand Paul for saying we must have a system of accountability and someone to oversee the expenditures?

“My oath of office is the US Constitution, not to any foreign nation, and no matter how sympathetic the cause, my oath of office is to the national security of the United States of America,” Paul said in his remarks before objecting to moving to swift passage of the bill to send $40 billion to Ukraine. “We cannot save Ukraine by dooming the US economy.”

Paul demanded that the legislation be altered to require an inspector general to oversee spending on Ukraine.

McConnell insulted Paul, pushed him aside, thanked Schumer, and snubbed Paul.

Reporter Michael Tracey wrote: Rand Paul is not even against the Ukraine bill on principle, he merely says that a condition for him to accept expedited passage would be to include a provision requiring “the appointment of an inspector general to oversee the funding.” But apparently, that’s evil Putin propaganda.

Where’s the Money?

Mr. Zelensky said he does not know where the money is.

Gotta love this. Within days of Biden and Blinken leaving, suddenly Zelesky tells the truth. Namely, Ukraine was a money laundering operation for D.C. It wasn’t “defending democracy”

It wasn’t “defeating Putin”

It was theft. pic.twitter.com/klodZ88oh2 — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) February 2, 2025

That has led to several people saying Ukraine became a money laundering operation instead of a defense of Ukraine and democracy. All of the pro-Ukrainian propaganda was just that – propaganda.

Americans saw the war as an opportunity to help Ukrainians and defend democracy (whether legitimate or not), but Ukraine didn’t get 58% of the money.

Did people in the government sacrifice Ukrainian lives to steal the money? Hopefully, we will get answers if people are stuffing their pockets. We need to know if there was incompetence involved.

Those of us who saw this as a scam were called Russian puppets.

President Trump has been looking into this, trying to find the money as he negotiates with Russia and Ukraine behind the scenes.

Because Trump is currently negotiating with Ukraine and Russia behind closed doors (he admitted this himself). Trump is looking into where the money went, and it’s not where it was supposed to be. Zelensky knows the jig is up. pic.twitter.com/E79QysdDnV — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) February 2, 2025

Who can forget all the Democratic Congress people standing up waving Ukrainian flags in the United States Congress? Some of those same people criticized the US flag.

It would’ve been nice if Zelensky had told us this sooner, but he didn’t.

Mike Benz is asking why the 70 NGO consortium gave Ukraine 25 red lines not to be crossed by his government. Could it be that they were ensuring USA grants controlled virtually every facet of how Ukraine operated so they could run the country?

The propaganda about defending democracy and defeating Putin was possibly just a big RICO operation.

Everything in this article rests on the veracity of Zelensky. We might also recall that McConnell said much of the money helps our military-industrial complex.

